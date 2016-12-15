The crisis that Bolivia - The Dakar Rally 2007

The organisers of the Dakar Rally understand the seriousness of the crisis that Bolivia is suffering as a result of the current drought.

The Dakar management team, together with the local authorities, have conducted on-site investigations, leading to some logistical reorganisation. The goal is indeed to limit, at the most, the necessity of Bolivian human and logistical resources that are needed by the country to support the populations affected by the current situation.

Furthermore, the whole event and its organisation will be totally self-sufficient as far as water supplies are concerned during its stay in Bolivia, the sporting itinerary remaining unchanged.