TOCKWITH MOTORSPORTS WIN IN FUJI

Ligier UK customer Tockwith Motorsports take debut win in Asian Le Mans Series

Yorkshire-based team also score LMP3 pole position

Fantastic showing for Ligier JS P3 sports prototypes

Ligier UK customers, Tockwith Motorsports took their maiden Asian Le Mans Series win during the second round of the series at Fuji Speedway, Japan (4 December).

Phil Hanson and Nigel Moore drove their Ligier JS P3 to victory after scoring a dominant pole position the previous day.

Starting from the front row of the LMP3 grid, Nigel made a good start, but slipped back into second place before an early safety car period. Once the race resumed, Nigel was battling with Charlie Robertson in the #67 PRT Racing Ginetta LMP3 for the lead, until a slight tap knocked Nigel into a spin and down the order. Recovering well after losing around 20 seconds, Nigel handed over the #26 Ligier JS P3 to Phil in third place overall just as the safety car was called out. Phil went out for his stint in the Ligier while still under the safety car caution. Phil drove a faultless race, holding onto the lead for the majority of his stint, then pitting with 65 minutes left on the clock so Nigel could finish the race. In the final hour, Nigel was catching the leading #85 Ligier JS P3 by at least two seconds a lap, eventually clinching the lead. He set the fastest lap of the race on the way to taking the chequered flag by almost 60 seconds to the second placed #4 Ginetta LMP3 car.

Their win in Fuji marks the second time Tockwith Motorsports have been on the podium in the Asian Le Mans Series, after scoring a second place finish at the opening round of the season in Zhuhai, China. They are now leading the championship with two rounds remaining.

The next round of the Asian Le Mans Series is at Buriram, Thailand on 7-8 January.



Phil Hanson, driver, Tockwith Motorsports:

“I feel my stint went well and I managed to work my way up to the lead in the first half. My pace was good enough to secure us the front of the field so when Nigel got back in he was in a competitive position. The team did a great job and the Ligier was fantastic. I’m very happy with the performance that gave me my first Le Mans Series victory. I’m looking forward to many more in the future.”

Nigel Moore, driver, Tockwith Motorsports:

“I’m so pleased for all the team that we won in Fuji. It was a good race, but frustrating that I had a spin early on. But still, I managed to get back up to the front of the field and maintained my position until I handed over to Phil. He drove a great race, keeping the lead and only dropping to second due to another team’s different strategy. He handed the car over to me in a perfect position, where I could catch the leading LMP3 car and come home with a win. To come away with a pole position and our first Le Mans Series win is great. I can’t wait for the next one now.”

Simon Moore, Tockwith Motorsport Team Principle:

“The team did a great job last weekend in Fuji and I couldn’t be happier with the result. Credit must also go to the guys at Onroak Automotive for producing a fantastic race car in the Ligier JS P3. We now need to maintain our success and keep scoring more podiums and build on our points advantage.”