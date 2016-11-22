PEUGEOT 3008 DKR REVEALS ITS 2017 DAKAR COLORS!

Few weeks ago, in September 2016, PEUGEOT revealed its new racing beast, aiming to retain its Dakar winner's title. After some testing session, in the hands of the 4 famous drivers/co-drivers, it's now time to dress up the combat gear!

The winners Stéphane PETERHANSEL / Jean-Paul COTTRET, then Cyril DESPRES / David CASTERA who took the gold at Silk Way Rally this summer, Carlos SAINZ / Lucas CRUZ 2nd at Morocco Rally and Sébastien LOEB / Daniel ELENA are ready.

On the occasion of Dakar 2017 press conference, this Wednesday November 23rd where the race detailed route will be revealed, the PEUGEOT 3008 DKR will be exposed in its final racing livery, in the colors of partners Total, Red Bull, Sparco and BFGoodrich.