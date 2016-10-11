Enöckl crowned at Sea to Sky

The Austrian mastered the Turkish mountains at the Hard Enduro event.

The KTM rider was first to scale the Turkish Olympos Mountain with Andreas Lettenbichler and Scott Bouverie joining him on the podium in second and third respectively.

“It feels amazing to get my first Hard Enduro win,” said a delighted Enöckl. “It was such a good day and such a cool race. I’ve felt fast at most of the races this year but until now it just didn’t come together. But today was the day. Today was my day.”

A total of 219 athletes from 24 countries took part to the event, riding all the way from sea level to an altitude of 2,365m on the last day.

With three race days falling under three different categories, Red Bull Sea to Sky is always an iconic event on the Hard Enduro calendar. The 2016 season will come to an end with the Roof of Africa event in December.

Read the full race report on redbull.com HERE.

Quotes from the riders

Lars Enöckl: “It feels amazing to get my first Hard Enduro win. It was such a good day and such a cool race. I’ve felt fast at most of the races this year but until now it just didn’t come together. But today was the day. Today was my day. I tried to ride my own race and everything went well. One of the toughest sections was the early river canyon. It was very hard this year as there was no real line to follow. I was also the first rider into the Dark Canyon so it felt like I was opening the track too. Near the end there was a really gnarly uphill, the Alcatraz section. It was a real killer. It felt like it was never ending. There was no grip and so many loose rocks. I was bloody tired by that point too. Luckily I knew I had a few minutes in hand on Lettenbichler to make it over the final mountain mile first. Finally a massive thanks to everyone who supports me and believe in me. This win is as much from them as myself.”

Andreas “Letti” Lettenbichler: “It was an amazing race. I got the holeshot and tried to push hard but the riding was slow and technical. During the middle of the race I got so tired, my body was aching and I had to slow down and settle myself. After a while I saw the guys behind beginning to catch me again so I had to put every ounce of energy into holding my position of second behind Lars. For me this was a one off holiday race, I hadn’t raced all year and came out of retirement for it simply because I love racing here. So to be on the podium is fantastic.”

Scott Bouverie: “In the beginning of the race we had a good pace going and I think most of us led at least once. It was anyone’s race to win really. Towards the end Lars broke away and I had a very tough battle with Andreas. He just got me at the end but third is a huge result for me. It’s my first time on the podium at a Red Bull Hard Enduro, I’m a happy man!”

Manuel Lettenbichler: “Today was a very hard day for me. I had some bad stomach cramps yesterday evening and also this morning and felt really sick. But I wanted to race and give it my best because anything can happen in Hard Enduro. I struggled most of the race. It’s tough to finish fourth after such a good Beach and Forest Race. But fourth was the best I could do today.”

Top 10 Results – Mountain Race – October 8, 2016

1. Lars Enöckl (AUT, KTM), 3:48:22

2. Andreas Lettenbichler (DEU, KTM), 3:51:00

3. Scott Bouverie (ZAF, KTM) 3:51:14

4. Manuel Lettenbichler (DEU, KTM), 4:00:53

5. Dwayne Kleynhans (ZAF, KTM), 4:16:55

6. Kyle Redmond (USA, Beta), 4:23:26

7. Kyle Flanagan (ZAF, Yamaha), 4:27:08

8. Pol Tarrés Roca (ESP, Beta), 4:35:30

9. Mitch Carvolth (USA, KTM) 4:36:16

10. Philipp Schneider (AUT, KTM), 4:38:20

Nuri Yilmazer Red Bull Content Pool