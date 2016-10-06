The PEUGEOT 3008 DKR’s dress rehearsal ahead of the 2017 Dakar continues

Rallye du Maroc (Morocco), Leg 4 of 5 - October 2016, 7th

Day four in Morocco was the longest and most gruelling of the week to date. It produced its fair share of incidents which, happily, were more of a sporting than technical nature for Peugeot Sport which sees the Rallye du Maroc as a full-scale dress rehearsal for the upcoming 2017 Dakar. The PEUGEOT 3008 DKR continued to provide the team with valuable data today thanks to another top-three finish.

· Following their stage win on Wednesday, Carlos SAINZ / Lucas CRUZ had the dubious honour of running first on the road today. The programme featured the week’s longest stage which formed a 319km loop around Erfoud, taking in the full spectrum of conditions to be found in Morocco, from rocky hills to the Merzouga Dunes, plus more complex navigation. It was therefore a valuable exercise for the two Team Peugeot Total crews, as well as for the PEUGEOT 3008 DKR as the clock ticks down to January’s Dakar.

· Although they set a strong pace, Carlos SAINZ and Lucas CRUZ squandered some six minutes as they hunted for a concealed waypoint at Km131, a new feature of cross-country rallying which has added to the navigational difficulties faced by the crews. The Spaniards went on to claim today’s third-fastest time and defend the PEUGEOT 3008 DKR’s hold on second place.

· Cyril DESPRES / David CASTERA produced a perfectly-paced performance which saw them pick off the vehicles running ahead of them on the road to post the fourth-best time despite picking up a puncture. It was another positive day for the Frenchmen who have soon recovered their confidence after their misadventure on Monday.

Carlos SAINZ (PEUGEOT 3008 DKR)

Leg: 3rd / Overall: 2nd

“We ran at a good pace and I feel very comfortable in the new PEUGEOT 3008 DKR. We lost time validating a concealed waypoint which we thought we had missed. It turns out that we drove over it five times without realising. It cost us six minutes but it was a good lesson ahead of the Dakar where we can expect to find more of this sort of difficulty. We made another small mistake towards the end and we probably dropped eight or nine minutes in total. We have a good level of performance because it was a demanding and exacting stage. I hope we will be able to challenge for the fastest time tomorrow [Friday] and that everything will come together for our next competitive outing!”

Cyril DESPRES (PEUGEOT 2008 DKR)

Leg: 4th / Overall: TBC

“We found a nice rhythm and it turned out to be a good day, perhaps the best of the week so far for us. David and I worked well together and we soon caught up with Carlos’ dust plume and, from there, we focused on our driving. It was good fun, even though we got stuck a little bit after misreading the terrain. We also had a puncture. We must have lost around four minutes in all but we didn’t put ourselves under any pressure. We are gaining more experience here in Morocco and the week has been a good way for us to work on our concentration.”

Bruno FAMIN (Director, Peugeot Sport / Manager, Team Peugeot Total)

“The week has gone pretty much as expected. We are under no pressure here and we are essentially focusing on signing off different things and giving the team and crews a chance to get in some practice. There has been nothing to report for the moment on the technical side and both cars have been running well, which is obviously a good thing. At the same time, though, it is clear that we face some very stiff opposition! We also lost a little ground today due to navigational problems, due notably to the new system of concealed waypoints. They are a new feature of the regulations and we will have more of the same on the Dakar. That’s what prevented Carlos and Lucas from posting today’s fastest time, so we will work on this aspect in order to avoid coming across the same problem in the future. We go into the last stage tomorrow in the same frame of mind with our eyes set on a possible stage victory.”

Leg 4 Classification

1. AL ATTIYAH Nasser (QAT) / BAUMEL Matthieu (FRA), Toyota Hi-Lux Overdrive 03h09min07

2. ROMA Joan (ESP) / HARO Alex (ESP), Toyota Hi-Lux Overdrive +02min54sec

3. SAINZ Carlos (ESP) /CRUZ Lucas (ESP), PEUGEOT 3008 DKR +05min37sec

4. DESPRES Cyril (FR) / David CASTERA, PEUGEOT 2008 DKR +06min52sec

5. TERRANOVA Orlando (ARG) / FIUZA Paolo (ARG) +12min06sec

Overall provisionnal classification - after Leg 4

1. AL ATTIYAH Nasser (QAT) / BAUMEL Matthieu (FRA), Toyota Hi-Lux Overdrive 10h01min56sec

2. SAINZ Carlos (ESP) /CRUZ Lucas (ESP), PEUGEOT 3008 DKR +16min44sec

3. ROMA Joan (ESP) / HARO Alex (ESP), Toyota Hi-Lux Overdrive +24min51sec

4. VAZILYEV Vladimir (POL) / ZHILTSOV Konstantin +38min28sec

5. TERRANOVA Orlando (ARG) / FIUZA Paolo (ARG) +45min201sec

37. DESPRES Cyril (FR) / David CASTERA, PEUGEOT 2008 DKR +99h03min02sec