Villorba Corse moves to LMP2 with Dallara

In 2017 the Italian team will debut in the top category of ELMS with Roberto Lacorte on the new prototype upgrading its endurance racing programme and the “Road to Le Mans” project

Treviso (Italy), October 4, 2016. In 2017 Scuderia Villorba Corse will boost its endurance racing programme moving from LMP3 to LMP2 category, where the Italian team will line up the new Dallara prototype. Collaborating with the famous Italian car manufacturer represents a crucial step for the “Road to Le Mans” project inaugurated by Villorba Corse in 2015. Still involved in 2016 European Le Mans Series, Roberto Lacorte, the mind of this project, will be one of the drivers competing in the championship also in 2017, this time in the top class. The names of the other two drivers involved in this LMP2 campaign will be announced soon.

Lacorte says; “This year we are able to confirm our 2017 racing programme earlier than usual. We are pleased to announce our ELMS effort with the debuting Dallara LMP2 car. Main goal still remains a future participation in the Le Mans 24 Hours with a very well prepared team based on the values of Italian excellence. Enthusiasm, passion, tradition and Italian high technology are the main features of our project and, personally, this new challenge is incredibly exciting”.

Moving to LMP2 with Dallara is a big step towards new horizons in endurance racing for Villorba Corse. This demanding challenge at the highest international motorsport levels enreaches even more the professional work that the team led by Raimondo Amadio has been carrying on with success for many years now, always aiming at the best professional standards and cooperations. In the wake of this “tradition”, the collaboration with Dallara has already started, including also technical aspects, and the new LMP2 racer will be delivered to Villorba Corse by the end of the year.

Team principal Amadio ends: “Entering LMP2 is an historical moment for our team. We have chased and admired this project for years, It totally confirms Villorba Corse international and professional reputation. Preparing for this will require an enormous effort. We are proud to work side by side with Dallara and we will make sure that future programmes will be perfectly up to the names involved. Next target will be the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it is a dream coming true for all of us”.