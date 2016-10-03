PEUGEOT 3008 DKR, dans le top 3 d’entrée de course

PEUGEOT 3008 DKR goes straight onto Morocco podium

Rallye du Maroc, Leg 1 of 5: October 2016, 3rd



- The Rallye du Maroc proper got underway this morning in Agadir, Morocco, where 168 vehicles (270 competitors in all) lined up for the first full day of action along the Atlantic coast. The day’s menu featured 120 competitive kilometres on essentially WRC-style roads, with a similar distance covered as road sections.

- Making its maiden competitive outing this week, the new PEUGEOT 3008 DKR delivered a strong performance in the hands of Spaniards Carlos SAINZ / Lucas CRUZ to figure in tonight’s top three.

- Frenchmen Cyril DESPRES / David CASTERA got caught out in their PEUGEOT 2008 DKR at a hazard indicated in the roadbook, 12km after the start. The car performed four rolls. The crew is fine and Peugeot Sport’s mechanics have until 7:30am Tuesday to get the car going again.

Leg 1 profile

PROGRAMME

Road section 1: 76km

Stage: 120km (sandy tracks)

Road section 2: 44km

Total distance Leg 1: 150km

WEATHER

Sunny – Average temperature: 24.6°C (Maximum: 27.3°C)

AVERAGE SPEED

80.7kph

Carlos SAINZ (PEUGEOT 3008 DKR)

Leg: 3rd / Overall: 3rd

“The stage went well for us and we didn’t have any problems. I felt comfortable in the 3008 DKR, so I’m pleased about that. We will try to carry on the good work. There is still a long way to go and we are third. That’s a pretty good start position for tomorrow which is a marathon leg. We will need to be cautious and take care of the car since there won’t be any overnight servicing. We will try to drive tidily and keep out of trouble because the aim is to make it to Wednesday evening’s bivouac.”

Cyril DESPRES (PEUGEOT 2008 DKR)

“It’s turning out to be a year of firsts for David and me. We were caught out by a hazard that was indicated in the roadbook shortly after the start of the stage and that sent us into a roll. It gave us a bit of a scare but we are okay. The car was too damaged for it to be repaired on the stage, however, so that prevented us from going any further. A Peugeot Sport service vehicle brought us to the bivouac. The mechanics are going to have a big job during the night, especially as we have two days without servicing in-between on Tuesday and Wednesday. I have every confidence that they will do a great job. They are passionate and ultra-professional.”

Bruno FAMIN (Director, Peugeot Sport / Manager, Team Peugeot Total)

“Today was the first real stage of the event and it proved quite dramatic. Cyril and David rolled the 2008 DKR after misjudging a hazard warning. That’s given the team a fair amount of work but they will do all they can to get the car running again tomorrow. Everything went as well as we had been expecting as far as the 3008 DKR is concerned. We knew today’s test wasn’t really a desert stage, so it wasn’t ideal for two-wheel transmission. Carlos is third and 1m26s behind. That’s a smaller gap than we had expected. Tomorrow will see the rally begin in earnest with the first part of the marathon stage. We will take stock on Wednesday evening when we retrieve our two cars after the next two days.”

Leg 1 - classification

1. AL ATTIYAH Nasser (QAT) / BAUMEL Matthieu (FRA), Toyota Hi-Lux Overdrive

2. HIRVONEN Mikko (FIN) / PERIN Michel (FRA), Mini All4 Racing +54s

3. SAINZ Carlos (ESP) /CRUZ Lucas (ESP), PEUGEOT 3008 DKR +1m26s

4. ROMA Joan (ESP) / HARO Alex (ESP), Toyota Hi-Lux Overdrive +2m29s

5. AL RAJHI Yazeed (UAE) / GOTTSCHALK Timo (ALL), Mini All 4 Racing +4m11s

Overall positions after Leg 1

1. AL ATTIYAH Nasser (QAT) / BAUMEL Matthieu (FRA), Toyota Hi-Lux Overdrive 1h29m59s

2. HIRVONEN Mikko (FIN) / PERIN Michel (FRA), Mini All4 Racing +1m7s

3. SAINZ Carlos (ESP) /CRUZ Lucas (ESP), PEUGEOT 3008 DKR +1m46s

4. ROMA Joan (ESP) / HARO Alex (ESP), Toyota Hi-Lux Overdrive +2m38s

5. AL RAJHI Yazeed (UAE) / GOTTSCHALK Timo (ALL), Mini All 4 Racing +4min32s

Rallye du Maroc - Étape 1/5 : 3 octobre 2016

- Le Grand Départ du Rallye du Maroc a eu lieu ce matin à Agadir. 270 compétiteurs soit 168 véhicules se sont engagés sur la première étape le long de la côte. Au programme : 120km de secteur chronométré et autant à parcourir en liaison, sur des pistes plutôt typées WRC.

- Pour sa première sortie en course et la première spéciale de la compétition, la nouvelle PEUGEOT 3008 DKR pilotée par les espagnols Carlos SAINZ / Lucas CRUZ a assuré un bon niveau de performance. Elle se positionne directement dans le top 3.

- Le duo français Cyril DESPRES – David CASTERA sur PEUGEOT 2008 DKR s’est fait piéger sur une zone signalée en danger 2 sur 3 dans le road-book au kilomètre 12 du secteur chronométré et a réalisé 4 tonneaux L’équipage est en bonne santé. Les mécaniciens Peugeot Sport ont jusqu’à demain matin 7h30 pour remettre en état l’auto.

Profil étape 1

CONDITIONS DE PILOTAGE

Liaison 1 : 76km

Spéciale : 120km sur piste sablonneuse

Liaison 2 : 44km

Total : 150km

DONNÉES MÉTÉO

Ensoleillé - Température moyenne 24, 6 – maxi : 27, 3°

VITESSE MOYENNE

80, 7km/h

Carlos SAINZ sur PEUGEOT 3008 DKR

3ème Étape ; 3ème Général

« La spéciale s’est bien déroulée. Nous n’avons rencontré aucun problème. J’ai de bonnes sensations dans la 3008 DKR. Je suis satisfait. Nous allons tâcher de continuer à bien travailler. Le rallye est encore long. Nous sommes 3e, plutôt une bonne position pour demain ! C’est une étape marathon qui nous attend. Il va donc falloir être vigilent et ménager la voiture car il n’y aura pas d’assistance. Il sera important de piloter proprement et de ne pas rencontrer de problèmes car nous n’aurons pas de possibilité de réparer. L’objectif sera de rejoindre le bivouac mercredi soir ! »

Cyril DESPRES sur PEUGEOT 2008 DKR

« Ce sera l’année des premières fois pour David et moi. On s’est fait surprendre sur ce danger signalé dans le road-book et la voiture est partie en tonneau. C’était en tout début de spéciale. Plus de peur que de mal mais les dommages sur la voiture étaient trop importants pour être réparés sur place ; cela nous ont empêché de continuer la spéciale. C’est un véhicule d’assistance Peugeot Sport qui nous a ramené au bivouac. Les mécaniciens du team vont avoir beaucoup de travail cette nuit, d’autant qu’on repartirait demain pour deux jours sans assistance. J’ai pleine confiance en eux, ce sont des gens passionnés et ultra professionnels. »

Bruno FAMIN, Directeur Peugeot Sport et manager du Team Peugeot Total

« Cette première vraie étape a été quelque peu mouvementée. Cyril et David sont partis en tonneaux avec la 2008 DKR suite à une erreur d’appréciation de note sur un danger. Ca va donner pas mal de travail à l’équipe qui est focalisée dessus pour tenter de la réparer et repartir demain. Du côté de la 3008 DKR, tout se déroule conformément aux attentes. On savait que la spéciale n’était pas typée désert, donc pas vraiment favorables aux 2 roues motrices. Carlos est 3e à 1mn26. C’est moins que ce que ce qu’on imaginait perdre aujourd’hui. Demain on attaque le gros morceau du rallye avec la première partie de l’étape marathon. On fera un bilan mercredi soir en récupérant les voitures à l’issue de ces deux journées de course. »

Classement Étape 1

1. AL ATTIYAH Nasser (QAT) / BAUMEL Matthieu (FRA), Toyota Hi-Lux Overdrive

2. HIRVONEN Mikko (FIN) / PERIN Michel (FRA), Mini All4 Racing +54sec

3. SAINZ Carlos (ESP) /CRUZ Lucas (ESP), PEUGEOT 3008 DKR +01min26sec

4. ROMA Joan (ESP) / HARO Alex (ESP), Toyota Hi-Lux Overdrive +2min29sec

5. AL RAJHI Yazeed (UAE) / GOTTSCHALK Timo (ALL), Mini All 4 Racing +4min11sec

Classement général provisoire Étape 1

1. AL ATTIYAH Nasser (QAT) / BAUMEL Matthieu (FRA), Toyota Hi-Lux Overdrive 1h29min59sec

2. HRIVONEN Mikko (FIN) / PERIN Michel (FRA), Mini All4 Racing +01min07sec

3. SAINZ Carlos (ESP) /CRUZ Lucas (ESP), PEUGEOT 3008 DKR +01min46sec

4. ROMA Joan (ESP) / HARO Alex (ESP), Toyota Hi-Lux Overdrive +02min38sec

5. AL RAJHI Yazeed (UAE) / GOTTSCHALK Timo (ALL), Mini All 4 Racing +04min32sec