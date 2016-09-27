The Peugeot Rally Academy on home soil! TOUR DE CORSE

FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP 2016 - WRC DEUTSCHLAND

TOUR DE CORSE

The Tour de Corse – Round 11 of the 2016 FIA World Rally Championship – will see Jose Antonio Suarez/Candido Carrera and Jordan Berfa/Damien return to the sport’s premier series to defend the colours of the Peugeot Rally Academy. The Spanish pair will compete in the WRC2 class in their Peugeot 208T16, while the French crew has an entry in WRC3 in a Peugeot 208R2, the undisputed R2 benchmark.

Jose Antonio Suarez and Jordan Berfa: two drivers on a mission!

Jose Antonio ‘Cohete’ Suarez and Jordan Berfa are both extremely fired up as they prepare to appear once again in the colours of the Peugeot Rally Academy, this time on Corsica’s infamous and exceptionally long stages. The Peugeot 208T16 driver and his team-mate in the 208R2 will be looking to convert the speed they have shown since the beginning of the season into top results this weekend.

Suarez eyeing Corsica podium in the Peugeot 208T16

After contrasting fortunes to date, with a mixture of first-rate performances and understandable errors given that this is only his first season at world level, Suarez is highly motivated ahead of the Mediterranean island event: “I am totally focused and I will give it my very best shot on every stage. This is my first attempt at the Tour de Corse but I can’t use that as an excuse. I will need to be competitive. To help me, I know I can count on the help of everyone in the team, as well as on the potential of the 208T16 which enabled me to post some decent times in Germany. I can’t wait to get started!”

The Spaniard took part in Corsica’s recent Rallye National de Corte as part of his build-up to his next WRC2 outing. That event provided him with an opportunity to familiarise himself with the niceties of the island’s roads and gain more experience behind the wheel of the 208T16 in a context that was similar to what he can expect this weekend...

His sights are set firmly on a top-three finish, which is the objective he has been set by the Peugeot Rally Academy’s management.

Jordan Berfa looking for a successful swansong appearance

For the third and final fixture of his official programme with the Peugeot Rally Academy, Jordan Berfa will be back in the 208R2, a car he has come to master in the course of the season. He claimed an outstanding second place in the WRC3 classification on January’s Rallye Monte-Carlo, but had a somewhat more troubled run during the Rallye Deutschland in August. He has now put that disappointment behind him and, after a series of tests in France’s Ardèche region, as well as in Corsica itself, the 2015 208 Rally Cup Junior winner is eager to get on with his last world championship appearance of the year: “My recent tests with the team were very positive. I have regained confidence and, although beating the R3 runners in a straight fight is probably going to be tough, I don’t think fourth place is out of the question. I am really looking forward to resuming my battle with the guys in WRC3.”

TIMETABLE

Thursday, September 29

8:00am : Shakedown - Querciolo

Friday, September 30

7:30am : Start Leg 1 - Ajaccio

8:05am : TFZ - Porticcio (10’)

8:58am : SS1 - Acqua Doria / Albitreccia 1 (49, 720 km)

11:06am : SS2 - Plage du Liamone / Sarrola Carcopino 1 (29, 120 km)

12:16pm : Regroup - Porticcio (75’)

1:31pm : TFZ - Porticcio (10’)

2:24pm : SS3 - Acqua Doria / Albitreccia 2 (49, 720 km)

4:32pm : SS4 - Plage du Liamone / Sarrola Carcopino 2 (29, 120 km)

7:37pm : Service A - Bastia (45’)

9:07pm : Finish Leg 1 - Bastia

Saturday, October 1

7:45am : Start Leg 2 - Bastia

8:20am : Service B - Bastia (15’)

9:22am : SS5 - Orezza / La Porta / Valle di Rostino 1 (53, 720 km)

11:03am : SS6 - Novella / Pietralba 1 (30, 800 km)

12:23pm : Regroup - Bastia (100’)

2:03pm : Service C - Bastia (30’)

3:20pm : SS7 - Orezza / La Porta / Valle di Rostino 2 (53, 720 km)

5:01pm : SS8 - Novella / Pietralba 2 (30, 800 km)

6:31pm : Service D - Bastia (45’)

8:01pm : Finish Leg 2 - Bastia

Sunday, October 2

6:45am : Start Leg 3 - Bastia

7:15am : Service E - Bastia (15’)

8:58am : SS9 - Antisanti / Poggio di Nazza (53, 780 km)

11:02am : Regroup - Porto-Vecchio (35’)

11:37am : TFZ - Porto-Vecchio (10’)

12:08pm : SS10 - Porto-Vecchio / Palombaggia (Power Stage - 10, 420 km)

12:36pm : Event finish - Porto-Vecchio

FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP 2016 - WRC DEUTSCHLAND

FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP 2016 - WRC DEUTSCHLAND

FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP 2016 - WRC DEUTSCHLAND

La Peugeot Rally Academy à domicile !

TOUR DE CORSE

A l’occasion du Tour de Corse, onzième manche du Championnat du Monde des Rallyes FIA WRC, Jose Antonio Suarez-Candido Carrera et Jordan Berfa-Damien Augustin défendront les couleurs de la Peugeot Rally Academy. L’équipage espagnol sera engagé en WRC2 avec la Peugeot 208T16 alors que le duo français évoluera en WRC3 sur la Peugeot 208R2, référence incontestée de la catégorie R2.

Jose Antonio Suarez et Jordan Berfa, un tandem de choc !

Réunis une nouvelle fois sous les couleurs de la Peugeot Rally Academy pour affronter les célèbres (et longues!) spéciales du mythique ‘Tour de Corse’, Jose Antonio Suarez et Jordan Berfa abordent l’épreuve insulaire motivés. Aux commandes des Peugeot 208T16 et 208R2, les deux pilotes comptent bien concrétiser la pointe de vitesse affichée depuis le début de l’année par des résultats probants !

Objectif podium pour Suarez et la Peugeot 208T16

Auteur d’une saison contrastée ou il a alterné des performances de premier plan et des erreurs de jeunesse compréhensibles pour une première saison en mondial, ‘Cohete’ Suarez débarque sur l’Ile de Beauté avec une motivation certaine : ‘Je suis très concentré au moment d’aborder cette épreuve. Je vais donner le meilleur de moi-même à chaque fois que j’enfilerais mon casque ! Ce sera ma première participation en Corse mais ce n’est pas une excuse, il va falloir être compétitif. Je compte sur l’aide précieuse de toute l’équipe ainsi que sur ma 208T16 qui m’a permis de réaliser de très bons temps en Allemagne. Je suis impatient d’être au départ.’

Présent au Rallye National de Corte il y a quelques jours pour préparer la prochaine échéance du WRC2, Suarez a pu découvrir le profil des routes Corses et ainsi enrichir son expérience au volant de la 208T16 dans des conditions similaires à celles rencontrées en mondial. Tout est réuni pour obtenir un podium, objectif fixé par les responsables de la Peugeot Rally Academy avant le départ !

Jordan Berfa, pour conclure en beauté

Pour la troisième et dernière manche de son programme officiel au sein de la Peugeot Rally Academy, Jordan Berfa retrouve les commandes d’une 208R2 qu'il maîtrise parfaitement. Brillant second du WRC3 au Monte-Carlo, Jordan Berfa a connu un Rallye d’Allemagne difficile, mais la page est tournée pour le vainqueur ‘Junior’ de la 208 Rally Cup 2015. A l’issue de plusieurs séances d’essais effectuées en Ardèche et en Corse plus récemment, Jordan aborde ce dernier rendez-vous de sa saison en Mondial avec enthousiasme : ‘Les récents essais effectués avec l’équipe se sont avérés très positifs. J’ai repris confiance en moi et, même si il sera difficile de devancer les R3 à la régulière, viser une quatrième place ne me paraît pas illusoire. J’ai hâte d’en découdre et de retrouver mes adversaires du WRC3’.

PROGRAMME

Jeudi 29 septembre

08h00 : Shakedown - Querciolo

Vendredi 30 septembre

7h30 : Départ Etape 1 - Ajaccio

8h05 : TFZ - Porticcio (10’)

8h58 : ES1 - Acqua Doria / Albitreccia 1 (49, 720 km)

11h06 : ES2 - Plage du Liamone / Sarrola Carcopino 1 (29, 120 km)

12h16 : Regroupement - Porticcio (75’)

13h31 : TFZ - Porticcio (10’)

14h24 : ES3 - Acqua Doria / Albitreccia 2 (49, 720 km)

16h32 : ES4 - Plage du Liamone / Sarrola Carcopino 2 (29, 120 km)

19h37 : Assistance A - Bastia (45’)

21h07 : Arrivée Etape 1 - Bastia

Samedi 1er octobre

7h45 : Départ Etape 2 - Bastia

8h20 : Assistance B - Bastia (15’)

9h22 : ES5 - Orezza / La Porta / Valle di Rostino 1 (53, 720 km)

11h03 : ES6 - Novella / Pietralba 1 (30, 800 km)

12h23 : Regroupement - Bastia (100’)

14h03 : Assistance C - Bastia (30’)

15h20 : ES7 - Orezza / La Porta / Valle di Rostino 2 (53, 720 km)

17h01 : ES8 - Novella / Pietralba 2 (30, 800 km)

18h31 : Assistance D - Bastia (45’)

20h01 : Arrivée Etape 2 - Bastia

Dimanche 2 octobre

6h45 : Départ Etape 3 - Bastia

7h15 : Assistance E - Bastia (15’)

8h58 : ES9 - Antisanti / Poggio di Nazza (53, 780 km)

11h02 : Regroupement - Porto-Vecchio (35’)

11h37 : TFZ - Porto-Vecchio (10’)

12h08 : ES10 - Porto-Vecchio / Palombaggia (Power Stage - 10, 420 km)

12h36 : Arrivée finale - Porto-Vecchio

SITES ET RESEAUX SOCIAUX DE REFERENCE :

Sites web : www.peugeot-sport.com / www.peugeotsport-store.com

Twitter : @peugeotsport (#Peugeotrallyacademy)

Instagram : Peugeot (Peugeotrallyacademy)

facebook.com/peugeot.sport/

FICHE TECHNIQUE 208 T16

Moteur

Type : EP6 CDT

Emplacement : Transversal Avant

Cylindrée : 1.598 cm3

Nombre de cylindres : 4

Puissance (ch.DIN) : 280 ch à 6000 tr.min

Couple (Nm) : 400 Nm à 2500 tr/min

Régime maxi : 7500

Injection : Directe Haute Pression Magneti Marelli

Admission : Mono papillon

Nombre de soupapes : 16

Transmission

Mode : 4 Roues motrices

Embrayage : bi disque

Boîte de vitesses : 5 vitesses à commande séquentielle

Différentiel : 2 différentiels autobloquants

Châssis

Structure et matériaux : Coque + Arceau de sécurité tubulaire

Suspension AV : Pseudo Mac Pherson

Suspension AR : Pseudo Mac Pherson

Freins / Direction

Frein avant : Alcon 4 pistons, Ø 300 (terre) 355 (asphalte)

Frein arrière : Alcon 4 pistons, Ø 300 (terre) 355 (asphalte)

Direction : Directe à assistance technique

Jantes : Aluminium monobloc 8’’x18’’ (asphalte) / 7’’x15‘’ (terre)

Roues asphalte : 225x40x18

Roues terre : 215x65x15

Dimensions

Longueur : Idem série 3, 962 mm

Largueur : 1820 mm

FICHE TECHNIQUE 208 R2

Moteur

Type : EP6C (pistons, bielle, AAC spécifiques).

Cylindrée : 1.598 cm3

Alésage/course : 77 mm x 85.8 mm

Puissance maxi : 190 ch / 7800 tr/mn

Couple maxi : 19 m.daN / 6300 tr/mn

Puissance au litre : 116 ch/l

Réservoir : 60 l

Alimentation : injection indirecte (Magneti Marelli), mono-papillon motorisé

Distribution : 2 arbres à cames en tête entraînés par chaine avec déphasage d’ACC admission et échappement

Boîte de vitesses

Boîte de vitesse : séquentielle 5 rapports à commande mécanique, 3 couples homologués

Différentiel : autobloquant à rampe pré-chargée.

Embrayage : commande hydraulique mono-disque céramétallique (Ø184 mm)

Freins / Direction

Freins AV : disques flottants ventilés

- Asphalte Ø310 x 30 mm

- Terre Ø285 x 26 mm

étrier 4 pistons à fixation radiale

Freins AR : disques pleins Ø290x8 mm

étrier 2 pistons à fixation radiale

Frein à main : commande hydraulique

Direction assistée : hydraulique

Trains roulants

Suspensions AV : pseudo McPherson, triangles spécifiques rotulés

Barre antiroulis avant spécifique interchangeable sur paliers lisses (3 choix de raideur)

Jambe de force spécifique: alum. forgé (réglage carrossage côté pivot).

Suspensions AR : essieu en « H » renforcé et modifié pour barre antiroulis interchangeable (3 choix de raideur)

Amortisseurs AV / AR : spécifiques Öhlins 3 voies + butée hydraulique réglable