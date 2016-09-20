Pepe Lopez by a whisker! 31st Rallye Vosgien – September 15-17 -Pepe Lopez d’un souffle !

Pepe Lopez by a whisker!

31st Rallye Vosgien – September 15-17



This weekend’s thrilling action in France’s Vosges Mountains saw Pepe Lopez come out on top to claim his second 208 Rally Cup victory of the season and recover the lead in the competition’s provisional standings. Another solid drive was that of local star Eric Mauffrey who pocketed another outright victory for the 208T16. Six 208R2 drivers featured inside the top 10 overall!

Jérémie Toedtli shows well early on

A bold tyre choice (soft compound) for the start of the rally by Jérémie Toedtli, who has made good progress since the start of the season, enabled the CHL Sport Auto driver to hit the ground running with the best time on the opening stage (22km). Only Efren Llarena (Raceseven) managed to match Swiss youngster’s early pace, while the other 208 R2 runners found themselves with a deficit of more than 17 seconds to make up. The 208 Rally Cup’s provisional top two, namely William Wagner (PH Sport) and Pepe Lopez (Sainteloc Racing), preferred to take things more cautiously in the slippery conditions. Wagner and Lopez were fastest and second-fastest on SS2, however, although their speed was insufficient to dislodge Jérémie Toedtli who was quickest again on SS3, a repeat of SS1 but this time in darkness.

Day 1 concluded with Toedtli in front, chased by Efren Llarena, Patrick Magnou (Pit Stop) and Andrea Carella who claimed SS4. Further back at this point were Quentin Ribaud (CHL Sport Auto), Pepe Lopez, Yann Clairay (PH Sport), Joachim Wagemans (Triman) and William Wagner who saw his chances of a top finish fade seriously when he picked up a puncture on SS3. The provisional top 10 was rounded out by Jean-Paul Monnin (JPM Sport Auto) who was delayed by a set-up issue on the first loop, then by a puncture.

The gaps narrow at the start of Leg 2

While Toedtli sought to manage his overnight lead, his chasers upped their pace for the start of the second day’s action. Magnou was even fastest overall on SS5, while Llarena recovered from a oneminute penalty handed out the previous evening for non-conformity to claim SS6. Lopez then topped the order on SS7 and Wagner – who had picked up another puncture on SS5 – was the quickest Rally 208 Cup contender on SS8, the classic ‘Corcieux’ test. With just four stages remaining, Toedtli still led, followed by Lopez, Carella and Magnou. The top four were covered by less than 16 seconds!

A breath-taking conclusion!

Lopez revealed his determination with the best effort on SS9, with Carella responding to top the timesheet on SS10 as Toedtli saw his lead melt dramatically. He was eventually passed when Lopez won SS11 on which the Swiss driver reported a spin. Carella and Lopez were on unbeatable form on the last loop and were split by just half-a-second going into the final stage (Corcieux 2). Torrential rain started to fall as Lopez left the line but the Spaniard put in a surefooted performance to post the fastest time and pass Carella to win by 0.5s. It was his second victory of the year following his success on the Terre des Causses. The result puts him back into the provisional championship lead with two rounds remaining, although the drivers’ two least good results will be discounted at the end of the year.

Andrea Carella had the satisfaction of thwarting Patrick Magnou who put on a late charge to clinch third. The rally’s long-time leader Jérémie Toedtli finished just shy of the podium after a tough Sunday and, in contrast to the previous day, some perfectible tyre choices. The run of Quentin Ribaud (CHL Sport Auto) was rewarded with fifth place which means he came away with points for the fifth time this season. Yann Clairay rounded out the top six, ahead of Efren Llarena, William Wagner and Jean-Paul Monnin who were the weekend’s other points scorers.

Quote, unquote...

Pepe Lopez: This rally was completely new to us and it turned out to be pretty tough. The conditions were very dirty and the rain didn’t make it any easier. We decided not to push too hard on the opening day but we started today intent on winning. We pushed hard, especially on the last stages. I am very pleased with this result!

Andrea Carella: Saturday’s conditions were very hard but I am pleased with the way everything went because we didn’t do any testing before the start and we managed to improve as the weekend progressed. We had never done this rally before and we really didn’t know what to face. My set-up wasn’t very good to begin with but it got better, so I am very pleased about that.

Patrick Magnou: It was a good weekend for us. The conditions were complex but we made the right tyre calls on Saturday. I thought it was going to rain again this morning, so I based my tyre choice on that. In the end, it stayed dry. Even so, we managed to finish on the podium, which wasn’t bad!

FINAL POSITIONS – RALLYE VOSGIEN (ROUND 5 OF 7) *



1, Pepe Lopez/Borja Rozada, 1h47m48.3s (Junior) (highest number of stage victories)



2, Andrea Carella/Enrico Bracchi, +0.5s

3, Patrick Magnou/Benoît Manzo, +7.3s

4, Jérémie Toedtli/Alexandre Chioso, +14.9s (Junior)

5, Quentin Ribaud/Benoît Balme, +40.5s (Junior)

6, Yann Clairay/Frédéric Goupil, +2m0.8s

7, Efren Llarena/Sara Fernandez, +2m36.3s (Junior)

8, Joachim Wagemans/Andy De Baeremaeker, +2m42.6s (Junior)

9, William Wagner/Antoine Paque, +3m41.0s (Junior)

10, Jean-Paul Monnin/Franck Gilliot, +7m29.6s

11, Taisko Lario/Sami Ryynänen, +10m17.2s

12.Inaki Narbaiza - Unai Etxeberria + 14m00s8

PROVISIONAL 208 RALLY CUP STANDINGS AFTER THE RALLYE VOSGIEN (ROUND 5 OF 7) *

1, Pepe Lopez, 82 points (Junior)

2, William Wagner, 62 points (Junior)

3, Patrick Magnou, 40 points

4, Andrea Carella, 37 points

5, Jérémie Toedtli, 34 points (Junior)

6, Quentin Ribaud, 28 points (Junior)

7, Nil Solans, 22 points

8, Jean-Baptiste Franceschi, 15 points (Junior)

9, Emmanuel Gascou, 14 points

10, Guillaume de Mevius, 13 points (Junior)

*subject to post-event scrutineering and approval of the results by Peugeot Sport

Pepe Lopez d’un souffle !

208 Rally Cup - 31ème Rallye Vosgien (5/7) - 15-17 sept

Au terme d’une épreuve riche en suspense, Pepe Lopez réalise LA bonne opération du week-end avec son deuxième succès de la saison et en reprenant la tête de la 208 Rally Cup. A noter la victoire au classement général d’Eric Mauffrey qui offre un nouveau succès à la 208T16 alors que six 208R2 figurent dans le top 10 !

Jérémie Toedtli frappe fort d’entrée !

En net progrès depuis le début de saison, Jérémie Toedtli (CHL Sport Auto) quitte le parc d’assistance de Gérardmer en effectuant un choix de pneumatiques audacieux. En chaussant des gommes tendres au contraire de la majorité de ses adversaires, le Suisse réalise un grand coup au terme des 22 kilomètres de la première spéciale. Seul Efren Llarena (Raceseven) est dans le rythme de Toedtli en début de course mais les autres 208 R2 sont reléguées à plus de 17 secondes. Sur des routes très glissantes, les leaders du classement général, William Wagner (PH Sport) et Pepe Lopez (Sainteloc Racing) se contentent d’assurer. C’est dans l’ES2 que ces deux pilotes se distinguent en occupant les deux premières places mais ce n’est pas suffisant pour lutter contre Jérémie Toedtli qui, de nuit, récidive dans l’ES3, là où le matin même, il avait déjà creusé l’écart.

Au terme de la première journée de course, Toedtli rentre en tête devant Efren Llarena, Patrick Magnou (Pit Stop) et Andrea Carella, auteur du temps scratch dans l’ES4. Derrière ces quatre hommes, on retrouve Quentin Ribaud (CHL Sport Auto), Pepe Lopez, Yann Clairay (PH Sport), Joachim Wagemans (Triman) et William Wagner, qui a perdu tout espoir de bien figurer suite à une crevaison dans l’ES3. Pénalisé par de mauvais réglages sur la première boucle, puis par une crevaison, Jean-Paul Monnin (JPM Sport Auto) complète le top 10 provisoire.

Les écarts se resserrent en début de deuxième étape...

Si Toedtli se contente de ‘gérer’ son avance acquise la veille, ses poursuivants se réveillent à l’aube du deuxième jour. Magnou se permet même de réaliser le temps scratch absolu dans l’ES5. Pénalisé d’une minute la veille pour un problème de non conformité, Llarena se distingue dans l’ES6 et Lopez fait de même dans la spéciale suivante. Retardé par une nouvelle crevaison dans l’ES5, Wagner fait contre mauvaise fortune bon coeur et s’offre le meilleur temps dans la fameuse spéciale de Corcieux. Alors qu’il ne reste que quatre spéciales à disputer, Toedtli, Lopez, Carella et Magnou sont regroupés en moins de seize secondes !

Un final haletant !

Lopez donne le ton dans l’ES9 en réalisant le meilleur temps. Carella réplique dans l’ES10 pendant que Toedtli voit son avance fondre comme neige au soleil et perd définitivement la tête de l’épreuve dans l’ES11 (remportée par Lopez) suite à un tête à queue. Intouchables en fin de rallye, Carella et Lopez abordent la dernière spéciale avec 0s5 d’écart ! Alors que des trombes d’eau s’abattent sur Corcieux au moment où Lopez est engagé dans la spéciale, l’Espagnol sort le grand jeu pour rafler la mise. En devançant Carella pour 1 seconde, Lopez l’emporte pour 5 dixièmes et enlève sa deuxième victoire de la saison après celle obtenue au Terre des Causses. Grâce à ce succès, Lopez reprend les commandes du classement général même si tout reste à faire avec deux épreuves restant à disputer et deux décomptes à effectuer.

Satisfait de son week-end Andrea Carella devance finalement Patrick Magnou auteur d’une belle fin de rallye. Leader depuis la veille, Jérémie Toedtli termine au pied du podium au terme d’une journée difficile avec des choix de pneumatiques qui ne sont pas avérés payants au contraire de la veille. Cinquième, Quentin Ribaud (CHL Sport Auto) poursuit son sans-faute et marque des points pour la cinquième fois de la saison. Yann Clairay complète le top 6 devant Efren Llarena, William Wagner et Jean-Paul Monnin qui enlèvent les derniers points mis en jeu ce week-end.

Ils ont dit :

Pepe Lopez : C’était une course très difficile. Ce rallye était nouveau pour nous, les spéciales étaient très sales et ce n’était pas évident avec la pluie. Le premier jour, nous ne voulions pas trop attaquer mais aujourd’hui, nous voulions vraiment l’emporter. Nous nous sommes bien battus, notamment dans les dernières spéciales. Je suis très content de ce résultat.

Andrea Carella : Hier, les conditions étaient très difficiles mais je suis heureux car, sans aucun test effectué avant la course, nous avons amélioré nos performances tout au long de la course. C’est un rallye totalement nouveau pour nous, et nous ne savions pas quelles conditions nous allions trouver. Les réglages n’était pas très bons au début mais nous avons su les améliorer donc je suis très satisfait. Il est clair que j’aurais préféré être premier pour le classement général mais c’est le rallye.

Patrick Magnou : C’est un bon week-end pour nous. Les conditions étaient compliquées mais hier nous avons fait des bons choix de pneumatiques. Ce matin, je pensais qu’il allait se remettre à pleuvoir et j’ai adapté ma stratégie de pneumatiques en conséquence et au final il n’a pas plus. On arrive tout de même à monter sur le podium, c’est satisfaisant.

CLASSEMENT DU RALLYE VOSGIEN (5/7)*

1.Pepe Lopez - Borja Rozada en 1h47m48s3 (junior) - meilleur performeur

2.Andrea Carella - Enrico Bracchi en 0s5

3.Patrick Magnou - Benoît Manzo + 7s3

4.Jérémie Toedtli - Alexandre Chioso + 14s9 (junior)

5.Quentin Ribaud - Benoît Balme + 40s5 (junior)

6.Yann Clairay - Frédéric Goupil + 2m00s8

7.Efren Llarena - Sara Fernandez + 2m36s3 (junior)

8.Joachim Wagemans - Andy De Baeremaeker + 2m42s6 (junior)

9.William Wagner - Antoine Paque + 3m41s0 (junior)

10.Jean-Paul Monnin - Franck Gilliot + 7m29s6

11.Taisko Lario - Sami Ryynänen + 10m17s2

12.Inaki Narbaiza - Unai Etxeberria + 14m00s8

CLASSEMENT DE LA 208 RALLY CUP APRES LE RALLYE VOSGIEN (5/7)*

1.Pepe Lopez - 82 pts (junior)

2.William Wagner - 62 pts (junior)

3.Patrick Magnou - 40 pts

4.Andrea Carella - 37 pts

5.Jérémie Toedtli - 34 pts (junior)

6.Quentin Ribaud - 28 pts (junior)

7.Ni l Solans - 22 pts

8.Jean-Baptiste Franceschi - 15 pts (junior)

9.Emmanuel Gascou - 14 pts

10.Guillaume de Mevius - 13 pts (junior)...