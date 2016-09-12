ROLEX TURNS BACK TIME TO THE GOLDEN ERA AT GOODWOOD REVIVAL

Goodwood Motor Circuit, Sunday 11 September 2016 - As the heat of the British summer began to fade this weekend and an autumnal chill cooled the air, Goodwood Motor Circuit in the South of England, played host to the most acclaimed historic race meeting in the world. With the turning of the seasons, so too came the chance for discerning motor racing fans to turn back the clock for a blissful weekend of dressing up and retrospective revelry at Goodwood Revival. Rolex, the leading brand of the Swiss watch industry, has supported the Revival and its Drivers’ Club since 2004, given a shared, long-standing appreciation for the past and its traditions.

STEPPING BACK IN TIME

While the 2016 event remembered the sounds, fashions and tastes of the 40s, 50s and 60s, this year’s main focus was 'Life in 66', the year Goodwood Motor Circuit first closed its doors to racing. Fifty years on, the drivers and manufacturers returned to Goodwood this weekend, now considered the spiritual home of British motor racing, for the yearly and nostalgic showcase of motor sport’s Golden Age. Track parades and competitive racing allowed fans and enthusiasts to celebrate Formula One’s 1966 ‘Return to Power’, Sir Jack Brabham’s third Formula One world title and career, and more broadly the English football team’s 1966 World Cup victory, which helped to set the scene both on and off track.

SOMETHING OLD, SOMETHING NEW

As dusk fell on the first day of the Revival, a brand new and highly anticipated race began – the Kinrara Trophy. This two-driver race captivated fans for its full 60-minute runtime, especially given the appearance of the circuit’s Safety Car towards the latter stages. As the Rolex clock tower completed its countdown it was Joe Macari and Rolex Testimonee, Tom Kristensen, who took the chequered flag with a masterful drive. Kristensen described the sensation of racing at this iconic circuit: “The Kinrara Trophy was really special – it was pure racing and such beautiful weather as we took off into the sunset. The circuit here is such fun to drive with its fast and long corners, especially when you get into the rhythm. I have now driven here five times, and I look forward to receiving my invitation even more now I have retired. Goodwood Revival is a fantastic event and has a spirit like no other. Everyone here, gathered from around the world, is part of the act, part of this amazing time capsule that Lord March and his team have created. Goodwood demonstrates the incredible and unique heritage of motor sport, which both Rolex and I share a passion for.”

The unpredictable British weather treated eventgoers to plenty of action throughout the weekend. Saturday’s wet conditions challenged drivers, creating a wet and greasy track, with sensational sideways racing as the classic cars skimmed through the standing water. On the Sunday, clear skies allowed the 150,000-strong crowd of young and old spectators, united by their love of the automobile, to soak up both the sunshine and the unique atmosphere of this romantic time capsule in the English countryside. The Revival is the only historic race meeting to be staged entirely in full vintage regalia; authenticity and attention to detail is paramount, with what you are wearing considered just as important as what you are watching! The classic beauty and style of motor racing throughout the ages, so accurately depicted at Goodwood Revival, underscores Rolex’s partnership with the event and furthermore is reflected in the brand’s watchmaking and iconic chronographs.

RETURN TO POWER

Fittingly, Rolex Testimonee and three-time Formula One World Champion, Sir Jackie Stewart, also attended this year’s Revival to remember both his contemporary Sir Jack Brabham, and F1’s 1966 ‘Return to Power’. He explained just what sets the Revival apart: “Goodwood Revival is very special. I have been attending for many years with Rolex – the brand always partners the best events, whatever it may be, and they always do it in such style. Goodwood, just like Rolex, has a unique and fantastic product - the best collection of cars in the world with some brilliant racing. This makes for the perfect and most natural partnership”.