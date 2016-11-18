The London Horse Show

The world’s top Carriage Drivers will be storming back into the Olympia Grand Hall, on Thursday 15, Friday 16 and Saturday 17 December, with only one intention, to take home the top prize. The record holding six-time FEI World Cup™ Driving Championship winner, Boyd Exell (AUS), will be hoping to defend his 2015 title and extend his lead in the FEI World Cup™ Driving standings, but there are plenty of challengers in the line-up who will be vying to claim the coveted title.

Long-time rival Koos de Ronde (NED) will undoubtedly be one of them having competed in every show since 2011. De Ronde will be entertaining the crowds with his aggressive approach in the four-in-hand, battling it out with Exell and the rest of the field.

This colossal clash also welcomes back home-favourite, Daniel Naprous, lead member of the world-famous Devil’s Horsemen Stunt Team, who will be looking to record his first World Cup Leg victory. Ranked seventh in the world Jozsef Dobrovitz Snr (HUN) will be looking to go one better than his result in 2015, after narrowly missing out on 1st place. His son Jozsef Dobrovitz Jnr (HUN), ranked fifth in the world will be making his debut, adding extra spice as the family rivalry will commence with no holds barred.

Drivers George von Stein (GER) and Theo Timmerman (NED) ranked eighth and ninth in the world respectively, will be looking to make their mark on this nail biting contest, as the entire hall will be treated to an adrenalin fuelled competition. The matter of ultimate success will come down to the smallest of margins, as pace and power must be matched with definitive precision.

World no.1, Boyd Exell, commented; “Olympia always has an enthusiastic crowd and the atmosphere is electric. There is a strong line-up this year, but I hope we can repeat our result from last year.” For more information please visit the website at www.olympiahorseshow.com.