HIGHLIGHTS NEWS FILM PRESENTED BY ROLEX FROM THE ROLEX GRAND PRIX AT CHI GENEVA AND IJRC TOP 10 FINAL



12 December 2016, CHI Geneva, Switzerland – CHI Geneva is one of the three equestrian Majors that form the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping, and is one of the most prestigious Grand Prix on the international circuit.

Re-live the excitement of the five-day competition at the world’s leading venue, as the finest riders compete for the prestigious Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping title.

presented by Rolex