The fall guys (and girls)

Nov. 3.11.16 - From Texas in June to the Dubai night sky last Friday, the Red Bull Cliff Diving Series has once more travelled the globe.

For the second time in his career, Britain’s Gary Hunt has sealed a hat-trick of titles while Australian Rhianna Iffland became the first rookie in the sport’s history to be crowned champion in her debutant season.

And for the first time this season, spectators were able to get a closer look courtesy of GoPro of the sheer enormity of the various platforms off which these competitors throw themselves off up to 28 metres above sea level.

A breathless Cyrille Oumedjkane, with his right ankle heavily strapped, climbed the multitude of steps up to the top of Tour Saint Nicolas, winding his way up the staircase to the high point of La Rochelle’s city ramparts before a quick ok to the safety divers below before take-off.

With the GoPro attached to him, he clattered the water at break-neck speed before coming up to whistles and cheers of celebration on another dive successfully competed back in July.

It was a similar whistle-stop tour the following month as the series headed to Italy for home crowd favourite Alessandro de Rose in Polignano a Mare, located on the Adriatic Coast.

Shot from above, the cameras showed him through the duration of his dive, coming out of the water and announcing it’s time to go again.

The resultant footage with GoPro in hand on a selfie stick saw him high five fans on the beach, offer kisses to the locals as he walked through tourist-filled streets in only his swimming trunks to prepare the climb up to his second dive.

One competitor showed the rigours of the series sporting a hurt backside after a slightly misjudged attempt at the Wales leg in September at the Blue Lagoon.

But for the most part it was footage of smiling competitors and spectators alike complete with sprayed champagne.

Also in September, the series relocated to Mostar to the reconstructed Stari Most, an Ottoman bridge destroyed in 1993 but rebuilt and reopened 11 years later by cliff diving legend Orlando Duque.

Under blue skies, shots from above some competitors dive in and parachutists swoop under the structure before landing feet first - much like the series divers themselves - feet first.

The best GoPro clips from the Red Bull Cliff Diving Series after its finale in Dubai.