STORM IN THE SOUTH ATLANTIC

January 2nd will be a windier day for most of the skippers.

Both leaders should start sailing in the trade winds Monday afternoon. Jérémie Beyou, Jean Pierre Dick, Yann Elies and Jean Le Cam are taking advantage of a depression circulating to the North of the Falkland Islands. Louis Burton is sailing to the South of a depression, upwind, with some snow. Nandor Fa and Conrad Colman are in front of a depression that is set to get more active from tomorrow onwards.

The group that extends from Eric Bellion to Rich Wilson will be gradually affected by a depression rolling in from the West and in which Enda O' Coineen was sailing this morning. The Irish skipper lost his mast in a squall, within the front.



Romain Attanasio is stuck between two high pressure systems. He'll have to wait a few more hours for the wind to settle back into position from the south-west. At that point, he'll be sailing in the same weather system as Sébastien Destremau and Pieter Heerema.