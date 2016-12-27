NEWSFLASH : 1st CAPE HORN FOR JEREMIE BEYOU

At 1344 hrs UTC on Tuesday 27th December 2016, Jérémie Beyou (Maître CoQ) rounded Cape Horn in third place in the Vendée Globe. It took him 51 days 1 hour and 42 minutes since the race started on 6th November in Les Sables d'Olonne.

This was four days, one hour and ten minutes after Banque Populaire VIII (Armel Le Cleac'h) and two days, two hours and two minutes after Hugo Boss (Alex Thomson).

This is the first time that Jérémie Beyou has rounded Cape Horn in his sailing career.