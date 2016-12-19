LIVE FILM FROM OCEAN - SOLO SAILOR IN THE VENDÉE GLOBE IN SERIOUS DIFFICULTY AS HIS BOAT IS SPLITTING IN HALF

Following the collision with an unidentified floating object late yesterday afternoon, the French skipper Thomas Ruyant (Le Souffle du Nord pour Le Projet Imagine) competing in the Vendée Globe is in serious difficulty. The 35 year-old skipper is in good health, but his boat is on the point of splitting in half. As a good sailor, after spending the night hove to, Thomas Ruyant is attempting to motor to Bluff in New Zealand, which is 260 miles away from his seriously damaged boat.

