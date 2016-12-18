NEWSFLASH : Stéphane Le Diraison's Compagnie du Lit / Ville de Boulogne-Billancourt has dismasted

At 1742 UTC on Saturday 17th December, Stéphane Le Diraison informed the Vendée Globe Race Directors that his Imoca Compagnie du Lit / Ville de Boulogne-Billancourt had dismasted.

The skipper was not injured and sounded in good health on the phone, when he called. He is currently in the process of sorting out the rig and will then carry out a complete check-up on his boat.

He was sailing in a 30-35 knot NW'ly wind, when the incident happened and is currently located 770 miles from the coast of Australia.

All of the project's sponsors are relieved that Stéphane is fine and remain in awe of his performance during the race, during which he showed rigour and determination.

More news to follow.