COLD AS ICE

Almost 4600 miles back from the leader and currently in twelfth place, Conrad Colman is around thirty miles ahead of his closest rival Arnaud Boissières (La Mie Câline). In addition to the threat of being caught, the New Zealander also had the worry of an iceberg warning on his mind, as he explained in his blog this morning.

The world has changed back to grey although conditions are still pleasant. Notice that I'm talking in general terms here because my instruments are still uncooperative so I have no notion of wind angle or speed other than my experience of years at sea. However it's not the air that bothers me at the moment, it's water. The sea is really cold and even short exposure to it during a sail change leaves my hands so cold and weak that I can't even rip open a soup packet! Also, falling off the train that Stephane and Nandor are still on has forced me to dive south, close to the Kerguelen Islands and close to an iceberg detected by satellites four days ago. As I write this I have just crossed over the waypoint for the observed 30 meter iceberg as I figured the best way to avoid a moving target is to sail exactly over the point where it was last seen!



In addition to my work on the boat, planning the navigation, trimming etc I now turn my binoculars to the horizon at regular intervals looking for hard water. I saw an iceberg in my first race around the world in 2012 near Cape Horn and it was impressive and scary for all that it represented... a near invisible, undetectable by radar, solid dangerous lump! I have good visibility and only one target to miss so I'm not too concerned about this Vendee cocktail being served on ice, although an encounter would leave me both shaken and stirred!