DAMAGE TO SAFRAN, MORGAN LAGRAVIÈRE FORCED TO RETIRE

Following the damage to the steering late this morning, the skipper of Safran, Morgan Lagravière has confirmed he is retiring from the Vendée Globe, in agreement with his team and partner.

Contacted by his team this afternoon, Morgan explained, “I had a tough night with autopilot worries. I had between 20-25 knots of wind and the boat was impossible to control. I broached 4 or 5 times. While taking a nap towards midday, I felt the boat going over. When I went outside, I could see that the leeward rudder had come out of its attachment and that two-thirds of it was missing. I think it was the result of hitting an unidentified floating object.



Unfortunately, I don’t have what is required to be able to repair such damage, and so it is over for me. I would like to remember the positive things in this adventure: 18 days of extraordinary racing aboard a boat that performs exceptionally well, with which I was always up with the frontrunners. This solo race was also an opportunity for me to find out more about myself and what really matters in life. I would like to thank all my technical team as well as the fans, who have been supporting me.”

Morgan is currently sailing towards Cape Town (South Africa), which he should reach in three days.



Philippe Petitcolin, General Director of Safran, stressed his support for the young skipper: “This is a huge disappointment for Morgan, the Safran Sailing Team, as well as for everyone, who works at Safran and who passionately followed the boat during this adventure. Since the start in Les Sables d’Olonne, the duo Morgan - Safran showed itself to be strong enough to take up this challenge, remaining in the lead group all the time. Morgan showed his competitive spirit and determination, matching the values of Safran. On behalf of all those who work in the Group, I extend my support to him in this difficult moment.”

LAST NEWS

Sailing at a speed of 18-19 knots, the monohull Safran was knocked down. Morgan saw immediately that the starboard rudder had kicked up and that part of the rudder was broken, probably because of a collision with a UFO (unidentified floating object).

Morgan is fine and remaining in contact with his team to look at the possibility of carrying out repairs and continuing the race.

More information will be provided in the coming hours.

Position at 1400hrs UTC, 24th November 2016

Safran 4th 236.20 miles from the leader Hugo Boss

Speed 21 knots, average wind speed and direction: 30-35 knot northerly.

Position: 34°05.49° S – 12° 42.15 W 1500 miles west of the Cape of Good Hope.