RELIEF FOR ERIC BELLION

Little change this evening as Alex Thomson (Hugo Boss) continues to dive south at around 18 knots. At 1700hrs UTC, he was 84.6 miles ahead of Armel Le Cléac’h on Banque Populaire VIII, who is at a very similar speed. Good speed to for Sébastien Josse holding on to third place sailing at over 19 knots slightly further east of the trajectory taken by the two frontrunners and only 8.9 miles behind Le Cléac’h in terms of distance to the finish. Meanwhile over a thousand miles behind the leaders, Eric Bellion had a bit of a scare today.

Kito de Pavant (Bastide Otio) was the twelfth skipper to cross into the Southern Hemisphere at 1601hrs UTC this afternoon. He completed the stretch from Les Sables d’Olonne down to the Equator in 11 days, 3 hours and 59 minutes.



Currently in 22nd place, just over 1100 miles back from the leader, Éric Bellion (COMMEUNSEULHOMME) has just avoided what could have been serious damage to his boom. The gooseneck fitting had suffered some wear and two thirds of it had come away from the attachment. After three hours of work, he managed to get things back in shape and the system is now said to be secure.



Quotes

Eric Bellion (COMMEUNSEULHOMME): “I was carrying out a check around the boat. While adjusting the lazy bag, I noticed that two-thirds of the gooseneck fitting attachment had come away. I tried to push it back. Fortunately, the seas were calm and it was fine. I managed to get it back in place after half an hour, but in doing that another piece came off. It was hell. I was really pleased to get it sorted. I tightened it all up and it’s perfect. The boom could have come down. I don’t want to think about what might have happened...”



Conrad Colman (Foresight Natural Energy): “I'm now barrelling southwards on an upwind course to Recife, the north-eastern corner of Brazil. The towering pillars of cumulus clouds and their troublesome squally winds have dropped over the horizon and now I have steady winds from the south, strong sunshine and high altitude cloud that won't affect the winds down here on the water. The reason that the Doldrums are do challenging is not only because they are a zone of calms created by the confrontation between the high pressure system in the North Atlantic (the Azores High) and the southern equivalent (the St Helena High) but also because it is a zone of squalls. These localized storms are created by powerful cloud cells that grow during the heat of the day, sucking air towards themselves before collapsing under their own weight at and end of the day, expelling their energy in violent rain showers and strong winds. This means that navigating through the doldrums one must watch the state of each cloud cell and determine whether it is sucking or blowing, helping or harming your progression.”



“Yesterday afternoon I caught one of these showers and ran around the cockpit with body wash and dish soap to wash myself and all my clothes that I had used so far. I washed, cooled off and gloriously drank my fill of clean fresh water before the cloud passed on and we continued on our separate ways. This then happened again but with an unfavourable wind shift so I furled the downwind gennaker and sailed upwind towards the south until the wind shifted and I could change back to sailing downwind. Then another cloud came through, anther shift, another sail change and I waited again to change back but the wind stayed from the south and I was free from the Doldrums! Now it is a drag race down the Brazilian coast and while I'm happy to have caught up with Cali on La Mie Caline, I am now in a pack of newer boats that are more optimized for reaching than I am. If naval architecture has its way I should lose my grip on them again but I'll do my best.”