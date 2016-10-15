feed-image

OPEN THE DOOR OF VENDÉE GLOBE

Geschrieben von Marcel Krebs am .

THE 8TH VENDÉE GLOBE VILLAGE IS OPENSATURDAY 15 OCTOBER 2016, 10H23

At 10a.m. local time this morning (Saturday), Bruno Retailleau (President of the Pays de La Loire region) and Yves Auvinet (President of the SAEM Vendée) accompanied by Didier Gallot (Mayor of Les Sables d’Olonne) and Pascal Cadorel (Head of Communications for Sodebo) cut the traditional ribbon to open the Vendée Globe Village to the general public.

THE MAGIC OF THE VENDÉE GLOBE 

