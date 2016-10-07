KITO DE PAVANT SAFELY MOORED UP IN LES SABLES D’OLONNE

When Kito and his crew of two left their home port in the Camargue aboard Bastide Otio last week, conditions looked ideal for the delivery trip, but as the French sailor explains, “Perfection isn’t something you find in this world. We had to deal with what the weather threw at us, in particular during the final part, where we were expecting southerly winds to propel us to Les Sables, but it was very different with easterlies, so I think we have been through it all.”

© B. Gergaud

Feeling relaxed about the preparation

Looking very relaxed and with a beaming smile on his face, when he moored up at the Vendée Globe pontoon in Port Olona, the sailor declared “Mision accomplished” to the friends and visitors present on the quayside. He was pleased to have been able to run through checks on the latest adjustments made to his VPLP-Verdier designed boat from 2010 during this long trip. “A 2000-mile long delivery trip is an additional constraint, but we made the most of it to check that everything is working well. Thanks to the wide range of conditions we encountered along the way, we were really able to test the boat. With the exception of a few odd details that we spotted even before setting sail, everything is fine.”



“I love being in Les Sables in October”

The sailor wanted to give himself some time and preferred to arrive early in Les Sables d’Olonne, remembering that the competitors have until 14th October to moor up in Port Olona. “Few Vendée Globe boats have such a long distance to sail a few weeks before the start and we wanted to feel relaxed. We went through a busy period in Port-Camargue in September with all our partners. That took up a lot of time and I really wanted to get back out there sailing. I love being in Les Sables in October, as we share some great moments together.”

© B. Gergaud

A short break before the festivities

Kito de Pavant will be setting sail on his third Vendée Globe on 6th November and has no fears about the media frenzy in the three weeks leading up to the start. “The advantage of getting here early is that I can take a week off. I’m going back to Port Camargue as our workshop is moving, but also to get some rest, as the final three weeks in Les Sables can be exhausting. We need to make ourselves available to the general public and the media, but we also have to look after ourselves and make sure we don’t wear ourselves out. I’m ready for that, as it’s not my first time and I can’t wait for it to get going.”

Profile

Kito DE PAVANT

55 years old Montferrier sur Lez (Hérault)



There’s something of Corto Maltese when you look at Kito de Pavant’s face. The Southerner is an adventurer, an unusual sailor, who doesn’t do things like others. But he does it all well. You just have to read his book, “Le plus grand navigateur de tout l’étang” to understand something about the character. He got the sailing bug from his father, who built a tiny wooden boat by himself. It all began on the village pond in St-Pardoux-la-rivière....



Since then, little ponds have become big oceans and Kito (so called because his sister couldn’t pronounce Christophe) has had adventure after adventure on all the world’s oceans. He has crossed the Atlantic more than forty times delivering boats, which was one of his first jobs, and racing. He left the quiet waters of the Périgord for the hotter climes of the Med and continued to look beyond every horizon. Kito de Pavant is the son of the wind. He became known in 2002, achieving an incredible win in the Solitaire du Figaro beating the Bretons that he would constantly tease at the stopovers. And that he would welcome to his little beach at the Espiguinguette, in the Camargue.



So much for the folklore. As far as the racing is concerned, Kito de Pavant is one of those fast sailors, making inspired strategic choices and is always capable of winning on one or more hulls. His talent is unanimously recognised and that explains why he has sailed with all the greats: Jean Le Cam, Yves Le Blévec, François Gabart, Pietro D’Ali...



Bad luck dashed his hopes in the 2008 and 2012 Vendée Globe races forcing him out early on. We can all remember how upset he was when forced to retire from the race of his dreams... but that is all in the past. Once again on the attack, Kito fully intends to complete the voyage and be up there with the frontrunners. He has what it takes with Jean-Pierre Dick’s old boat.