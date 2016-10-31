More than 2,000 visitors attend the first day of the Valencia Boat Show

Valencia Boat Show

- Satisfied exhibitors and excellent weather conditions on the first day of the exhibition.

- 12,000 m2 of exhibition space with more than 120 boats from major international boat builders at the Marina Real Juan Carlos I.

Yesterday morning at 10am the Valencia Boat Show opened it's doors to the public, which for the first time in its history is exhibiting only new boats. The major boat builders and industry brands are all at the exhibition, featuring a wide range of services, accessories, moorings, motors and nautical clothing, as well as more than 120 new boats which are being exhibited both on the harbour promenade and on the water. The beautiful Valencian weather also didn’t fail to please, with visitors enjoying the sun shine all day.

One of the version 5 boats from the America’s Cup has a new look which was unveiled at the official opening, featuring the Valencia Boat Show logo painted on the side. The official opening was attended by Fernando Jiménez, president of the boat show; Vicent Llorens, CEO of the Valencia Consortium 2007; Josep Miquel Torres Moya, general sports director; Francisco Molina Agulló, local representative of the Presidency Office of the Regional Government of Valencia and José Vicente Berlanga, manager of the Municipal Sports Foundation, among other authorities.

Later, the official opening party made a tour of the boat show to see the facilities and various exhibitors. Afterwards, they were able to meet the crew of the Retro Pelayo Transatlántica 2016, five women who have overcome cancer and who, on the 6th November, will set sail from the Valencia Boat Show to cross the Atlantic on a 73 feet long boat. The tour finished with the Flash Cat 58 Passenger, part of an entirely new generation of multihulls built in Valencia.

More than 2,000 visitors on the first day

On the first day of the exhibition, more than 2,000 visitors decided to come to the Marina Real Juan Carlos I to discover the latest developments in the nautical industry.

“Toady’s been fun, we’re really happy and have a sense of mission accomplished, it’s even better than my own expectations,” said the president of the Boat Show, Fernando Jiménez, after the presentation. “The exhibitors have come from previous shows and this is their last chance to sell boats, so I’m sure that they will do their best to reach agreements with potential customers,” he concluded.

“The Marina full of boats is a very pretty picture, and this is great for the Marina since it’s an event related to business and people are enjoying the great services on offer. For us it’s very satisfying that the boat show in Valencia is held at the Marina”, said the director of the Valencia Consortium 2007, Vicent Llorens.

Exhibitors are content after the first day

All the exhibitors agree on the fact that the first day has gone really well for them. Richard Hewett, director of Clipper Marine, the new distributor for Bavaria in Spain, stated that “we’ve had a very good first day. We have six boats on display and we have a lot of interest on all models; catamarans, monohulls and motor boats. The weather has been fantastic and people have enjoyed watching the boats”. Two boat testing sessions are planned tomorrow, with more sure to be added throughout the week.

“There’s been a lot of interest from the public in our boats and we have various sea trials booked”, said Ricardo Bosch, from Marina Estrella, who represents brands such as Azimut, Hanse and Minorchino. Meanwhile, Antonio de la Torre, representative of the French boat builders Dufour, stated: “it’s been pretty good, especially in the morning, we’ve had many interested people coming to see us so we’re happy”.

Today the boat show’s doors are open from 10am to 7pm, with even more visitors expected to come today because of the bank holiday in Spain. On Wednesday morning the Dénia Boat Show presentation will be held, with the skipper Alex Pella, as well as the presentation of journalist Eric Rattini’s latest book, “La isla del día siguiente” (The island of the day after), in which he narrates his four-month voyage across the Pacific 24 years ago.