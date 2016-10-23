The World Sailing Show - October 2016

- Around the planet alone, we preview the epic Vendée Globe race

- How an American President inspired generations of match racers

- The high tech, high performance TP52s’ World Championships

- World Sailing’s Andy Hunt outlines the road ahead for Tokyo 2020

The October show synopsis

The Vendée Globe race

Of the 138 sailors that have started the Vendée Globe, only 71 have managed to cross the finishing line. Many have retired more times than they have completed the course. Only one has won the race twice, Michel Desjoyeaux, in 2001 and 2009. Tragically two paid the ultimate price... and were lost at sea. Non-stop, around the world for 24,000 miles, alone and with no outside assistance allowed, offshore racing doesn’t get any tougher.

We take a look at some of the skippers and what’s in store.

The Governor’s Cup – How a president inspired generations of match racers

The America’s Cup is the sport’s most prestigious match race, famous for its big budget campaigns and high stakes. But, there other match racing events that attract both accomplished pros and younger up and coming sailors. Among them, the Governor’s Cup. Hosted by the Balboa Yacht Club in Newport Beach, California, the 50 year old event has delivered generations of young match racers that have gone on to become some of the most decorated sailors in the sport.

We talk to some of the key players past and present to find out how they have benefitted from Governor Ronald Reagan’s Deed of Gift back in 1967.

The high tech, high performance TP52s’ World Championships

Powerful, fast and highly addictive, the TP52 class has been one of the biggest successes of the Grand Prix racing world. Notorious for its close competition, the TP52 fleet continues to attracted some of the world’s biggest names in business not just simply to own a high tech racing machine, but to drive it.

We join the TP52 class at their World Championships in Menorca to find out what makes this fleet so intoxicating.

Sailing’s CEO Andy Hunt outlines the road ahead for Tokyo 2020

Rio 2016 might be over, but the road to Tokyo 2020 marks a big potential change for all Olympic sport, not just sailing. As chief executive for the British Olympic Association and then chef de mission for Team GB, World Sailing’s chief executive Andy Hunt is no stranger to the Games and the cycle of change that it creates.

We ask what the next Olympic cycle has in store, whether sailing is under threat at the Games and what the plan is for Paralympic sailing in the future after it was dropped for Tokyo 2020

IN THE NEWS

Bart’s Bash – the world’s biggest sailing event

New Sailing World Championship venue announced

Final showdown assured after Lisbon Extreme Sailing Series