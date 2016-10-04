Harken to continue as Official Supplier to ORACLE TEAM USA

Bermuda , Tuesday, October 04, 2016



ORACLE TEAM USA is proud to announce Harken, the performance sailing hardware and industrial solutions specialists, will provide hardware for its America’s Cup yachts as an Official Supplier.

Harken’s involvement in the America’s Cup dates back 30 years to Perth, Australia. The boats have changed dramatically since then, from 12-metre class monohulls to foiling wing-sailed catamarans, and the demands an America’s Cup team places on its deck hardware supplier has only increased.

“Working in the America’s Cup pushes us to the limit,” says Peter Harken, the Chairman of Harken.

“We started in 1987 with winches and titanium blocks but now with these boats, we’ve had to learn to work in a whole different medium with the hydraulic systems.

“Everything has to be super strong and zero weight. These guys beat the heck out of the equipment. It has to withstand that. We gain a lot of knowledge from that.”

See the video here - https://youtu.be/Vb0i0VEDUvo

“Harken is constantly developing their gear,” said Brad Webb, Boat Systems Manager, ORACLE TEAM USA. “They’re constantly trying to find ways to make it lighter, stronger, and more efficient.”

“As one of the grinders on board, I can say the pedestals, the pumps and the winches are key to how we sail every day,” said Graeme Spence, a sailor on ORACLE TEAM USA who is responsible for working on the winches and systems on board. There are lots of adaptations and demands on the technology and Harken is always up to the challenge.”

Harken is also a partner of the AC Endeavour youth education and sailing program.

“When AC Endeavour came to us, right away we said: ‘we’re in, we’re with you’,” Harken explained. “The great thing about sailing as a sport is that it requires brains as well as athletic ability. With AC Endeavour, the kids learn all of the skills that are associated with sailing. I think it’s the greatest sport in the world and a fantastic one for kids to grow up with.”

Harken hardware is on ORACLE TEAM USA’s testing and racing yachts and will be on its new America’s Cup Class boat, which is scheduled to be launched early in the new year.