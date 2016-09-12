Tough day in Toulon has ORACLE TEAM USA looking ahead to Japan

Toulon, France, Sunday, September 11, 2016-The Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series in Toulon has proved to be a difficult event for ORACLE TEAM USA. But there are silver linings.

A tough day in more light conditions on Super Sunday saw the team drop to sixth on the event results table.

On the positive side of the ledger, ORACLE TEAM USA retains second place on the overall series leaderboard, in one of the two ‘bonus point’ positions heading into the last event in Fukuoka Japan in November.

Tom Slingsby, subbing in for skipper Jimmy Spithill, battled hard throughout the weekend, but the team could only break into a podium finish once in six races over the weekend.

Getting off the start line cleanly, and in a front row position, was difficult on Sunday. And making up ground was too challenging, leading to a 4 – 5 – 6 scoreline on the day.

“It was tough,” Slingsby admitted. “Today we didn’t perform. It’s frustrating, but we have to take the positives. We’re still in with a shout for the bonus point at the end of the series. So we need to re-group before the next one in Fukuoka, Japan.

“At ORACLE TEAM USA we hold ourselves to a high standard and when we don't perform we’re hard on ourselves. But what we do is learn from our mistakes and we come back stronger. I’m focusing on that now and what I can do to come back and help our team win the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series.”

Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series Toulon Leaderboard:

Position – Team - (Race Finish Positions) – Total Points

1. Artemis Racing (1, 1, 3, 1, 3, 5) – 76 points

2. SoftBank Team Japan (5, 4, 5, 2, 4, 1) – 71 points

3. Land Rover BAR (6, 6, 1, 3, 1, 4) – 70 points

4. Groupama Team France (4, 3, 2, 6, 2, 3)– 68 points

5. Emirates Team New Zealand (2, 2, 6, 5, 6, 2) – 63 points

6. ORACLE TEAM USA (3, 5, 4, 4, 5, 6) – 57 points

Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series Overall Leaderboard

1. Land Rover BAR – 437 points

2. ORACLE TEAM USA – 423 points

3. Emirates Team New Zealand – 420 points

4. SoftBank Team Japan – 399 points

5. Artemis Racing – 391 points

6. Groupama Team France – 360 points