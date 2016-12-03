Phaedo3 victorious in Grenada Day 8: RORC Transatlantic Race

Phaedo3 does it again! A fantastic spice island welcome in Grenada for the team as they complete the 2016 RORC Transatlantic Race © RORC/Arthur Daniel

Lloyd Thornburg's American MOD70 Phaedo3 has taken Multihull Line Honours in the RORC Transatlantic Race for the second year running. The American MOD70 completed the course in 6 days 13 hours 39 minutes and 55 seconds. Although the team was outside their race record set last year (5 days 22 hours 46 minutes 03 seconds), Phadeo3 is well ahead of their 2016 rivals, Giovanni Soldini's Italian MOD70 Maserati, which is expected to finish the race on later night.

Arriving under the cover of darkness, Lloyd Thornburg's MOD70, Phaedo3 crosses the finish line of the RORC Transatlantic Race in Grenada to take Multihull Line Honours © RORC/Arthur Daniel

Phaedo3 skipper, Brian Thompson, spoke on arrival in Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina.

"Friday evening and we've just arrived into Grenada at the finish of the RORC Transatlantic Race from Lanzarote. We've sprayed ourselves with champagne, given Pablo (Pete Cumming) a birthday cake and now we are going to settle down for some late dinner in St George's. It's great to be here; the tree frogs are singing out, the reggae music is blasting out and we are very happy to be here. We had a great last day in the race with 15-17 knot tradewinds; quite gentle, clear skies and then as we approached Grenada, a beautiful crescent moon and Venus setting in the west in front of us. We arrived three or four hours after sunset and it was a very, very good arrival. There were lots of people to welcome us on the dock.

"Thanks a lot to RORC and to the Calero family in Lanzarote, and to the team at Camper & Nicholsons here in Grenada. We are looking forward to welcoming Maserati in later today, and then we are off up to Antigua. Next stop: the RORC Caribbean 600. It's been a great race."

Team Phaedo for RORC Transatlantic Race:

Brian Thompson

Pete Cumming

Miles Seddon

Kelvin Trautman

Paul Allen

Henry Bomby

Next to arrive: Giovanni Soldini's, Maserati gets closer to Grenada.© Team Maserati

Despite the fatigue of seven days of Atlantic racing, morale is high aboard Giovanni Soldini's Maserati Multi70 who has top Canarian sailors on board including Carlos Hernández and Oliver Herrera: "The whole team is enormously satisfied with the speeds logged during their race and the huge progress hailed by her successful ocean foiling," says Soldini, who is using the race as a test bed for the multihulls new foiling set up. With 200 miles to the finish line, Maserati will be the next boat to complete the RORC Transatlantic Race later this evening.

Phaedo does it again. After crossing the finish line on 3 December at 01h 49m 55s off Quarantine Point, Grenada, the MOD70 makes her way into Port Louis Marina © RORC/Arthur Daniel

Champagne celebrations on Phaedo3 © © RORC/Arthur Daniel

RORC Admiral, Andrew McIrvine greets Team Phaedo on the dock at Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis and welcomes Navigator, Miles Seddon © RORC/Arthur Daniel

Not forgetting the birthday cake for 'Pablo' Paul Allen © RORC/Arthur Daniel