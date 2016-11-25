How to follow the RORC Transatlantic Race Saturday 26th November 2016 Lanzarote to Grenada

© RORC/James Mitchell

Arrecife, Lanzarote: 25 November 2016

How to follow the third RORC Transatlantic Race:

Tomorrow (Saturday 26 November), 14 yachts from 40-112ft will take the start of the third edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race from Lanzarote, Canary Islands headed for Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina on the spice island of Grenada, Caribbean; some 2,865 nautical miles across the Atlantic.

Competitors from 20 different nations will line up for the start at midday (1200 GMT) off Marina Lanzarote where the fleet have been generously hosted by Calero Marinas for the past week. The IRC classes and four Class40s are scheduled to start at 1200 GMT, followed 10 minutes later by the two MOD70s; Lloyd Thornburg's Phaedo and Giovanni Soldini's Italian Maserati, making an impressive sight for the spectators on and off the water as the fleet heads to the turning mark off Puerto Calero Marina and between the islands of Lanzarote and Fuerteventura to the south. The fleet must then pass Tenerife before venturing into the Atlantic to finish outside Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina, Grenada.

Tracking the fleet:

All yachts are fitted with YB Trackers. To follow the yachts as they race across the Atlantic visit

LAST ENTRYLIST