The World Sailing Show - November 2016

- Getting hooked on the Rolex Middle Sea Race

- Glitz, glamour and winners - Rolex World Sailors of the Year

- Exclusive – Sir Russell Coutts on the America’s Cup

- First haul south – The Vendée Globe epic gets under way

- Big news in Barcelona, straight from the annual conference

The November show synopsis

The Rolex Middle Sea Race



Monday, November 21, 2016 -The WRacing hundreds of miles offshore doesn’t usually involve much scenery other than waves and wildlife, but the Rolex Middle Sea Race is different.

This taxing 608mile race around Sicily takes the fleet past some stunning backdrops including an active volcano along with some tactically challenging passages and headlands.

Some describe it as the most beautiful offshore race in the world, others, the most demanding, but all describe it as being a highly addictive offshore race.

And here’s why.

The Rolex World Sailors of the Year

The short list of nominees for this year’s awards read like a who’s who of modern Olympic sailing, each a spectacular success in their own rights.

The final voting was made at a glittering evening in Barcelona. The World Sailing Show was there.

The architect of the modern America’s Cup

Sir Russell Coutts is one of sailing’s most decorated sailors. To add to the long list of World Championships he has an Olympic Gold medal and has won the America’s Cup five times, three as skipper.

But his reputation hangs on more than simply pointing a boat in the right direction. In 2010 he swapped the wheel for the reins and announced a bold, ambitious and controversial vision for the next America’s Cup, the move to catamarans. And the Cup has never looked back.

He talks candidly and exclusively to World Sailing.

The epic Vendée Globe gets under way

The Vendee Globe race has a brutal reputation. Single-handed, non-stop, without assistance, around the world, this 24,000mile offshore epic will take three months to complete.

Not everyone makes it. Based on previous races, only half of them will cross the finishing line, but on the 6 November, 29 competitors crossed the start line off Les Sables d’Olonne on the west coast of France to complete a solo lap of the planet.

In the opening dash south to the equator, one boat in particular turned heads.

Big news in Barcelona, straight from the annual conference

There was plenty to talk about at World Sailing’s annual conference. First, that foiling will be included for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Then, the complex master plan aimed at getting sailing back into the Paralympics, plus we have fun finding out how well some sailors know each other, or not.

IN THE NEWS

-Jimmy Spithill completes offshore passage on foils

-More records tumble for Phaedo

-A new president for World Sailing

-Another round the world record attempt