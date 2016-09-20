Team ENGIE head to Act 4

© christophe Breschi

The penultimate stage of the 2016 GC32 Racing Tour is already here for Team ENGIE. The fleet of hydro-foiling GC32 catamarans will meet again in Andalusia (Spain) for the fourth stage of the circuit, from Thursday 22nd to Sunday 25th September. Sotogrande, which is located some 25 km from Gibraltar, looks to be a tricky course for the GC32s. Over 4 days the 7 crews competing in this circuit will again provide us with a stunning and intense show. But before the event kicks-off, the teams are busy organising themselves in order to be ready for the big day. Team ENGIE are heading to the south of Spain for a weekend of thrilling competition and new experiences.

Flawless logistics

Dismantling, storage, transportation, removal, reassembly, assembly, words are not enough to describe the mountain of work that Team ENGIE’s men behind the scenes take on before, during and after each event. A meticulously planned procedure that allows the crew to have the best machine and the best resources possible on the starting line. Aboard ENGIE’s shipping container, there are two catamaran hulls, connecting beams, the mast, boom, workshop, spare parts, boat and crew equipment along with the RIB which is needed for the safety of the boat on the water, and which is essential for this highly technical discipline.

“We couldn’t perform without the perfect fit of logistics and our sport. The behind the scenes part of our GC32 Team is inseparable from our work on the water. Our two technical assistants, Julien Granger, as a perfect conductor, accompanied by Martin Piquet, allow us to sail calmly without ever feeling anxious about the reliability of our boat. Team ENGIE is represented by eleven people in total. The role of our nutritionist Violaine Fontenea is equally important. Throughout the various stages, she takes care of us and "calorically" prepares us for sailing the GC32, and the resulting fluctuations in energy expenditure”, admitted Sébastien Rogues, skipper of the ENGIE’s GC32.

This small group, whose main objective is to allow the crew to sail well and achieve the best possible results, is thoroughly integrated and key to overall team performance. "During the events we all live together. The atmosphere in the team must be perfect in order to be relaxed on the water. Team ENGIE is built around people who know their job perfectly and who give 150% to the success of this project”, concluded the team’s skipper from La Baule.

Coaching for better progress

With the arrival of Bertrand Dumortier as Team ENGIE’s coach for the final two acts of the season, Sébastien Rogues will place the odds on his side to achieve his goal: to finish in the top half in the overall rankings. A finish that will immediately result in a behavioural analysis of the boat and the crew. "We have three days before the start of the competition to analyse the speed and the trajectory of the boat. I will also have to understand how the team works in order to try to bring my vision to the crew. Decision making on board is paramount to evolve well as a team and to be able to win races. Not trying to show off in front of the big teams. Team ENGIE has the means to reach their ambitions and we will work in this direction”, commented Bertrand Dumortier. As part of the French Sailing Federation, the national coach, Bertrand knows perfectly this role and already had the opportunity to meet Team ENGIE at the Marseille stage of the event in October 2015. Bertrand has just returned from the Olympics in Rio and has extensive experience in one-design, dinghies and the foiling Moth class (small dinghies) which he also works on.

On Thursday, the first regatta will set the tone of this new confrontation between the very best in the discipline, while the tricky waters of Sotogrande may undermine the team’s strategies due to the strong currents and varying winds.

GC32 Racing Tour overall standings (after 3 events)

1 - Norauto, 4 points

2 - Team Tilt, 6 points

3 - Armin Strom Sailing Team, 11 points

4 - Argo, 16 points

5 - Gunvor Sailing, 16 points

6 - Malizia Yacht Club de Monaco, 17 points

7 - Team ENGIE, 21 points

8 - Mamma Aiuto, 23 points

9 - Realteam, 26 points

10 - Spindrift racing, 28 points

11 - Orange Racing, 29 points

SCHEDULE OF UPCOMING EVENTS

GC32 SOTOGRANDE CUP – Sotogrande (Spain): Thursday 22 - Sunday 25 September

MARSEILLE ONE DESIGN – Marseille (France) : Thursday 13 - Sunday 16 October.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS IN THE GC32 SOTOGRANDE CUP

ARMIN STROM Sailing Team – Flavio Marazzi (SUI)

NORAUTO Racing – Franck Cammas (FRA)

Realteam – Jérôme Clerc (SUI)

Team ENGIE – Sébastien Rogues (FRA)

Team Tilt – Sébastien Schneiter (SUI)

Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco – Pierre Casiraghi (MON)

Mamma Aiuto – Naofumi Kamei (JAP)

SPOTLIGHT ON THE GC32

The GC32 is a 32-foot, or just under 10-metre long catamaran that is able to “take off” the water in just 8 knots of wind (Force 2). This small technological marvel is capable of reaching amazing speeds on the water. Helming, which is both very technical and physically demanding, requires full team participation.

TEAM ENGIE

Sébastien Rogues - Skipper, helmsman

Born in 1986, Sébastien Rogues began practicing dinghy sailing when he was 6 years old. In 2007, at just 21, Sébastien started sailing at the top level, with the ambition to become a professional skipper. After acquiring his first boat, a Mini 6.50 series (Pogo 2), he achieved very promising solo race results on the Mini 6.50 circuit. He then embarked on the highly competitive Class 40 circuit. This circuit allowed him to consolidate his experience and to add the Transat Jacques Vabre as well as the Fastnet Race aboard his Mach 40 GDF SUEZ to his list of victories. In 2015, Sébastien turned to multihulls: the Diam 24 trimaran and GC32 catamaran. He was among the first to engage in the technological breakthrough the world of competitive sailing is currently experiencing, and is the first Frenchman to have started his adventure on the GC32.

The 2016 season will be an opportunity to put into practice the skills he has acquired during the many encounters with the world’s top multihull sailors and the training he has received on various other foiling boats, including the Flying Phantom.

Gurvan Bontemps - Mainsail Tactician

Gurvan began his career with the Tornado, with which he prepared for ​​two Olympics from 2000 to 2007. He has a high track record in F18 including 2nd place at the 2014 World Championships, Champion of France in 2013 and 2014, as well as 5th place at the 2013 World Championships. In this discipline, he also won the Martinique Cata Raid 2013-2014. In 2015 he focused on the Flying Phantom where he won Le Raid des Corsairs at the Foiling Week and the Eurocat. Meanwhile, Gurvan has participated in numerous projects including the role of helmsman, trimmer on the Maxi 80 Prince de Bretagne in 2013, a responsible post for the GC32 Gitana Team in 2015, as well as helmsman position while training on the GC32 for the Groupama Team France in 2015.

Jean Baptiste Gellée - Chariot

At 27 years old, Jean-Baptiste has already recorded more than 15 years of competitive sailing, including 8 years of high-level practice in Laser. In 2004 he was crowned champion of France Espoir in Laser (under 18). In 2006 he finished 4th in the ISAF Youth World Championship. In 2008 he came 4th in the European Youth Championship (under 21). He then joined the France Espoir team, a high-level training group which he left in 2011. In 2014 Jean-Baptiste participated in the Tour de France à la voile for the first time aboard the M34 of APCC Voile Sportive and finished 2nd in the amateur rankings. Last year, he skippered the Diam 24 Radio VINCI Autoroutes on which he finished in 14th place.

Antoine Joubert - Headsail Trimmer

Anthony began his career in Formula 18, including two Junior World Champion titles in 2008 and 2009. He also took 7th place in the World Championships in 2011. He then spent 3 seasons in the M34 with the Courrier Dunkerque crew where he became France champion with the team in 2011, he won the Spi Ouest France in 2013 and finished second in the Tour de France à la Voile in 2011 and 2012. In 2015, Antoine carried out ​​the Diam24 season with Chimney Poujoulat and the Flying Phantom season with Team Momentys (including a victory in Genève Rolle and second place on the Eurocat Carnac alongside Franck Cammas).

Benjamin Amiot - Number 1

At 28 years old, Benjamin Amiot brings solid experience aboard racing catamarans. At 15, he started competing in Formula 18, the boat on which he’s been competing on until now. He was awarded the title of runner up World Champion in 2014. He’s been sailing foiling boats for 3 years (Flying Phantom and GC32). In 2015, he competed for Phantom shipyard, then became part of Gitana’s and Zoulou’s GC32 crew and then trimmer and tactician on the Diam 24 Prince de Bretagne before racing two Grand Prix aboard the D35 Ladycat powered by Spindrift racing.

SÉBASTIEN ROGUES - CV

At almost 30 years old, Sébastien, from La Baule and a member of the La Baule Yacht Club, already has a great track record, with top podiums spots and victories over the years in the mini 6.50 and Class40.

2015

- 5th Bullitt GC32 Racing Tour (crew - GC32)

- 4th Marseille One Design (crew - GC32)

- 5th Trofeo di Roma Cup (crew - GC32)

- 4th Kiel Cup (crew - GC32)

- 21st Tour de France Sailing Race (crewed - Diam 24)

- 4th Cowes Cup (crew - GC32)

- 4th Grand Prix of Austria (crew - GC32)

- 10th Grand Prix of the Ecole Navale de Brest (crew - Diam 24)

- 20th Atlantic Grand Prix (crew - Diam 24)

- 7th Spi Ouest-France (crew – Diam 24)

- 7th Martinique Cata Raid (double handed with Matthew Souben - F18 catamaran)

2013-14

- 2nd in Marseille One Design (crew - foil catamaran GC32)

- Winner of races in Class40 (Transat Jacques Vabre, Rolex Fastnet Race, Armen Race, Record SNSM, Guyader Grand Prix...)