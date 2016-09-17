Southampton Boat Show 2016

Copyright onEdition 2016©

Grey skies couldn't keep visitors away from the Southampton Boat Show today, on the opening weekend, as visitors flocked to the show.

The 16-25 September 2016 marks a unique date in the boating calendar, the 48th Southampton Boat Show. The festival of boating, will host over 131 boat debuts; close to 600 exhibiting brands – 27 of which are new for 2016 and hundreds of boats on display, including 330 on the Show’s stunning Marina, powered by Kube, which is one of Europe’s largest purpose-built marinas with over 2km of pontoons.

Opera performance at the Sunseeker launch during the Southampton Boat Show on Press Day.

Michelle Keegan opens the Southampton Boat Show on Press Day.