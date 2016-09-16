The pressure and excitement are building

The final big date on the calendar before the opening of the official Village in Les Sables d'Olonne on 15th October, the Vendée Globe press conference was held in the magnificent setting of the French Stock Exchange (Palais Brongniart) on Wednesday 14th September in the presence of the 29 skippers and the many guests invited by Yves Auvinet, President of the SAEM Vendée, who was accompanied by representatives of three other Vendée Globe partners, the town of Les Sables d'Olonne, the Sodebo company and the Pays de la Loire region. No fewer than 550 people, including 233 journalists attended this event, proving how attractive the race is.

Skippers and spectators are now growing impatient and counting down the days before the start will be signalled at 1202 hrs UTC on 6th November by HRH Prince Albert II of Monaco. Today, Friday 16th September the countdown has reached 51 days to go. The international line-up, the official Villages, the media arrangements and the race course... This week’s articles tell you all you need to know about the eighth edition of the non-stop solo round the world race.