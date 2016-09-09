This year’s Azimut Challenge, a fun annual sports event, will be back from 23-25 September at La Base in Lorient – the heart of the Sailing Valley. Taking on particular importance this year just ahead of the 8th edition of the Vendée Globe, it’s a final chance for the skippers to check out the competition on the water one last time before their solo round the world.

“The 2016 edition has all the trappings of a Vendée Globe prologue, a real dress rehearsal with lots of night-time manoeuvres. It’s a key opportunity to gain precious race miles and we don’t want to miss it,” confirmed Armel Le Cléac’h (Banque Populaire VIII). A stalwart of this event, Armel can’t wait to get into race mode to compare himself to the top-of-the-range podium contenders: Sébastien Josse (Edmond de Rothschild), Jérémie Beyou (Maître CoQ), Yann Eliès (Guéguiner-Leucémie Espoir), Jean-Pierre Dick (StMichel-Virbac), or Alex Thomson (Hugo Boss)..

The Vendée Globe wind is blowing on the 2016 Azimut Challenge

This year’s Azimut Challenge, a fun annual sports event, will be back from 23-25 September at La Base in Lorient – the heart of the Sailing Valley. Taking on particular importance this year just ahead of the 8th edition of the Vendée Globe, it’s a final chance for the skippers to check out the competition on the water one last time before their solo round the world.

“The 2016 edition has all the trappings of a Vendée Globe prologue, a real dress rehearsal with lots of night-time manoeuvres. It’s a key opportunity to gain precious race miles and we don’t want to miss it,” confirmed Armel Le Cléac’h (Banque Populaire VIII). A stalwart of this event, Armel can’t wait to get into race mode to compare himself to the top-of-the-range podium contenders: Sébastien Josse (Edmond de Rothschild), Jérémie Beyou (Maître CoQ), Yann Eliès (Guéguiner-Leucémie Espoir), Jean-Pierre Dick (StMichel-Virbac), or Alex Thomson (Hugo Boss)..

A Tailor-made 24 hour race course

The weekend kicks off on Friday afternoon with the “24-hour Azimut-IMOCA60” on a course specially designed by Race Director Jacques Caraës to enable the skippers to sharpen their weapons ahead of the season’s major confrontation. In view of the Vendée Globe, this year’s event is single-handed – a tactical battlefield regatta requiring quick wits on the bridge and strategic tactics at the chart table. Let’s not forget that the 2012 edition was won by a certain François Gabart who – a few months later – went on to win the great global solo circumnavigation event. So this is no ordinary race and it holds a special place in the skippers’ calendar, who see it as a unique opportunity to make the final adjustments aboard their ocean racer or to score points against the competition.

Photos: © Yvan Zedda - Sea&Co / Azimut

Beating the clock around Groix

Over and beyond the racing aspects of this event, everyone loves the simplicity and conviviality of this IMOCA family gathering around the race headquarters in the Cité de la Voile-Eric Tabarly. During Sunday’s team time trial – the Azimut-IMOCA60 Time Trial, Tour de Groix, skippers will embark team members and partners on board in a bid to push their boat to its very limits. We can be pretty sure that, weather permitting, the contestants will do everything in their power to beat the record of 1h08.10 set by Vincent Riou and the PRB boys last year. The Vendée Globe 2004 winner is back to defend – or beat – his Tour de Groix time.

Onshore too, the Defi Azimut 2016 programme has brought together all the ingredients required to fulfil its promises. This edition will come out to meet the public. It kicks off with an opening conference organised by Eurolarge on the theme of human adaptation to the power induced by technological progresses aboard these hi-tech machines, and moves on to a collective performance “In the Streets of the Globe” on the fleet’s return to the La Base port in Lorient on Saturday afternoon: artists will create live – through drawing and charcoal – a giant fresco depicting the solo round the world.

Photos: © Yvan Zedda - Sea&Co / Azimut

The Vendée Globe wind is blowing on the 2016 Azimut Challenge

This year’s Azimut Challenge, a fun annual sports event, will be back from 23-25 September at La Base in Lorient – the heart of the Sailing Valley. Taking on particular importance this year just ahead of the 8th edition of the Vendée Globe, it’s a final chance for the skippers to check out the competition on the water one last time before their solo round the world.

“The 2016 edition has all the trappings of a Vendée Globe prologue, a real dress rehearsal with lots of night-time manoeuvres. It’s a key opportunity to gain precious race miles and we don’t want to miss it,” confirmed Armel Le Cléac’h (Banque Populaire VIII). A stalwart of this event, Armel can’t wait to get into race mode to compare himself to the top-of-the-range podium contenders: Sébastien Josse (Edmond de Rothschild), Jérémie Beyou (Maître CoQ), Yann Eliès (Guéguiner-Leucémie Espoir), Jean-Pierre Dick (StMichel-Virbac), or Alex Thomson (Hugo Boss)..

A Tailor-made 24 hour race course

The weekend kicks off on Friday afternoon with the “24-hour Azimut-IMOCA60” on a course specially designed by Race Director Jacques Caraës to enable the skippers to sharpen their weapons ahead of the season’s major confrontation. In view of the Vendée Globe, this year’s event is single-handed – a tactical battlefield regatta requiring quick wits on the bridge and strategic tactics at the chart table. Let’s not forget that the 2012 edition was won by a certain François Gabart who – a few months later – went on to win the great global solo circumnavigation event. So this is no ordinary race and it holds a special place in the skippers’ calendar, who see it as a unique opportunity to make the final adjustments aboard their ocean racer or to score points against the competition.

Beating the clock around Groix

Over and beyond the racing aspects of this event, everyone loves the simplicity and conviviality of this IMOCA family gathering around the race headquarters in the Cité de la Voile-Eric Tabarly. During Sunday’s team time trial – the Azimut-IMOCA60 Time Trial, Tour de Groix, skippers will embark team members and partners on board in a bid to push their boat to its very limits. We can be pretty sure that, weather permitting, the contestants will do everything in their power to beat the record of 1h08.10 set by Vincent Riou and the PRB boys last year. The Vendée Globe 2004 winner is back to defend – or beat – his Tour de Groix time.

Onshore too, the Defi Azimut 2016 programme has brought together all the ingredients required to fulfil its promises. This edition will come out to meet the public. It kicks off with an opening conference organised by Eurolarge on the theme of human adaptation to the power induced by technological progresses aboard these hi-tech machines, and moves on to a collective performance “In the Streets of the Globe” on the fleet’s return to the La Base port in Lorient on Saturday afternoon: artists will create live – through drawing and charcoal – a giant fresco depicting the solo round the world.

ALL INFO ON:

www.defi-azimut.net

ENTRIES

Romain Attanasio - Famille Mary - Etamine du Lys

Jérémie Beyou - Maître CoQ

Bertrand de Broc - MACSF

Louis Burton - Bureau Vallée

Conrad Colman - 100% Natural Energy

Jean-Pierre Dick - StMichel-Virbac

Yann Eliès - Quéguiner-Leucémie Espoir

Nandor Fa - Spirit of Hungary

Sébastien Josse - Edmond de Rothschild

Morgan Lagravière - Safran

Tanguy de Lamotte - Initiatives-Cœur

Armel Le Cléac’h - Banque Populaire VIII

Paul Meilhat - SMA

Vincent Riou - PRB

Alan Roura - La Fabrique

Thomas Ruyant - Le Souffle du Nord

Alex Thomson - HUGO BOSS

2016 Azimut Challenge Programme

On sea

24-hour Azimut-IMOCA60

Friday 23 September

14:00: pre-race briefing (Cité de la Voile auditorium). Open to the press

17:00: Race committee available for the 24-hour Azimut–IMOCA60

Saturday 24 September

Approx. 16-17:00: Arrival of boats at the La Base pontoons in Lorient

Azimut-IMOCA60 Time Trial, Tour de Groix



Sunday 25 September 2016

10:00: departure from port

11:30: opening of "RUN"

13:00: Race committee available for the time trial Azimut-IMOCA60 Time Trial, Tour de Groix

Onshore

Thursday 22 September

19:00: broadcast Café de la Marine (Karré de la Cité de la Voile)

Friday 23 September

10:00: Eurolarge conference (Cité de la Voile auditorium)

20:00: Americas Cup film “Wind” (Cité de la Voile auditorium)

Saturday 24 September

15:00: collective artistic performance “In the Streets of the Globe”

Sunday 25 September

17:00 2016 Azimut Challenge Prize-giving

Photos: © Yvan Zedda - Sea&Co / Azimut