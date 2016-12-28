Culinary Delights "Made in Leipzig"

A new Michelin star for Leipzig

With the launch of the renowned „Guide Michelin“ for 2017 this month, the East-German city of Leipzig was awarded another Michelin star: The “Residenz im Herrenhaus Möckern”. A former mansion, Herrenhaus Möckern is set in the floodplain of the White Elster River. The manor from 1317 has undergone some extensive renovations over the last years and is home to two new restaurants since 2015. While "Die Residenz" (Residence) attracts guests with upscale delights, "Die Brennerei" (Distillery) offers traditional home cooking. Its atmospheric setting with stucco ceilings, the historic barrel-vault and two terraces for the summer months makes a visit completely distinctive. www.herrenhaus-möckern.de

On top of it, Leipzig restaurant scene has long been crowned by the only 2-star Michelin res-taurant in East Germany outside Berlin: FALCO, towering over the city on the 27th floor of the Westin Leipzig. FALCO's chef, Peter Maria Schnurr, was awarded “Chef of the Year 2016” as well as 19 of 20 points by the prestigious “Gault Millau” restaurant guide. It is the highest award in the German catering business. In addition to the changing fresh seasonal dishes prepared by Schnurr and his team, FALCO boasts an extraordinarily broad culinary range of some 60 different cheeses und 1,200 types of wine. www.falco-leipzig.de

Leipzig is already known as a foodie destination, what with its many culinary specialties such as the Leipziger Lerche, Leipziger Allerlei and the city's coffee tradition. But whether French, exotic or regional products, gourmet cuisine or plain, traditional food – several stylish restaurants and cafés have conquered Leipzig's restaurant scene over the last few years, enhancing the city's culinary offerings.

Adding to Leipzig's international flair and another hot candidate for culinary accolades is the Australian chef Paul Berry, owner of “The B10”, which opened earlier in 2015 and is located in – guess what – Beethovenstraße 10, in the heart of Leipzig's music district and near the impressive University Library. Berry, who would cook for many a star, tycoon and money-maker in the past, certainly knows how to spoil the discerning guest. His modern restaurant offers a small eclectic menu that will change constantly, as well as great wines, coffee and outdoor seating on the terrace. www.the-b10.com

For casual fine dining in the heart of the city, Planerts, opening up just outside the beautifully restored Oelssners Hof passageway, has proven to be an instant hit. Inspired by many trips to Asia, host Stefan Planert opted for a light, healthy and intelligible menu carried by Far Eastern influences. http://planerts.com

Since mid-October 2015, Leipzig is home to the new French restaurant “C'est la vie”. Owner Inga Connolly-Dahse's and her partner Deborah Connolly's mission is clear: “I cannot live without champagne. In victory, you deserve it. In defeat, you need it.” No other than Na-poleon Bonaparte, who lost in the Battle of Leipzig 1813, is referred to in the restaurant's motto. Not only are there two French chefs, but an entire service team was recruited from Paris. www.cest-la-vie.restaurant

Already in December 2014, Hannes Schlegel was appointed new chef de cuisine of the gourmet restaurant “Villers” and the Vinothek “1770” of the 5-star superior hotel Fürstenhof Leipzig, and has since been creating unique sensations of taste for his guests. Leipzig is not new to the 37-year-old chef: Before exploring the international gourmet cuisine in Switzerland, Finland and the United States, he learned his craft from scratch at Restaurant “Stadtpfeiffer”, situated next to the Gewandhaus in the city centre. “Stadtpfeiffer” is one of the Michelin-starred restaurants of Leipzig, claiming its title for many years now. Today, Schlegel regales the city again with his exceptional creations, based on French cuisine combined with local produce and exotic ingredients. www.restaurant-villers.de

Transferred to a French world is the emerging feeling when entering the “petit Paris – Café Bistro Champagne”. The Bistro opened in September 2014 in the flourishing east of Leipzig, close to the city centre. And it is no surprise – the manager of the bistro, Pierre Croizeau is French and “Monsieur Pierre's daily specials” make the daily lunch a treat for the palate. Quiche Lorraine, Tarte Tartin or a glass of cider – the “petit Paris” leaves nothing to be de-sired. The bistro's name also bears a link to Goethe, who called Leipzig 'Little Paris' because he was impressed by the city's stylishness at that time. www.petit-paris-leipzig.de

The fact that Leipzig also has a lot to offer for friends of the vegan movement was recently credited by the animal rights organization PETA, honouring Leipzig as the most vegan-friendly city. The vegan supermarket “Veganz”, newly opened in the city centre in November 2014 with its own café, the restaurant "S-Kultur" in Lindenau or the "Deli" in the Südvorstadt district are just a few examples for vegan gastronomy in Leipzig.