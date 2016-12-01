The FWT Management SA has renewed partnerships with the operators of the two legendary freeride destinations

December 1, 2016 – Lutry, Switzerland – FWT Management SA, the organizing body of the Swatch Freeride World Tour, Freeride World Qualifiers (FWQ), and Freeride Junior Tour (FJT) has renewed two contracts with both Fieberbrunn, Austria (for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons) and Vallnord-Arcalís, Andorra (for the 2018, 2109 and 2020 seasons). These agreements will ensure that the two stops on the FWT will continue to host freeride competitions for the upcoming three seasons.

Since 2010 Fieberbrunn has been witnessing amazing action and crowning many champions on its well known Wildseeloder. An original pioneer in the sport of freeride, the resort is part of the larger Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang resort zone – one of the world’s largest ski areas and longtime freeride hotspot. The legacy of freeride combined with the abundance and variety of terrain were all decisive factors in the decision to renew this three-year partnership.

“Fieberbrunn, as the only FWT venue in the German-speaking countries, is delighted to contribute essentially with the Freeride World Tour and Freeride Juniors events to the positive winter sports development in the Alpine region.”

Toni Niederwieser, Bergbahnen Fieberbrunn CEO

In addition to the elite FWT competition, the resort will be hosting a junior event that is a stop on the FJT, allowing young riders, aged 14-18, to participate in the sport of freeride in one of the centers of Austrian out of bounds skiing and snowboarding.

“Fieberbrunn is an amazing spot for freeriding. The local community's commitment to organizing great events is unique. For the Freeride World Tour, partnering for another three years with Fieberbrunn is very exciting news!"

Nicolas Hale-Woods, FWT CEO

Shifting from the Alps to the Pyrenees, another deal signed between FWT Management SA and Vallnord-Arcalís, Andorra organizers will also secure three more years of Freeride World Tour events in the landlocked nation straddling the boarder of Spain and France. With nearly limitless options for competition faces on highly-featured terrain, it was an important decision to continue hosting events in Europe’s Southern freeride capital.

“Vallnord-Arcalís, as the only FWT stage in the Pyreenes, is delighted to renew this collaboration that allows us to consolidate Vallnord-Arcalís as the freeride reference in southern Europe. We are proud to contribute with Freeride World Tour to develop the great potential of this extraordinary sport”.

Xabier Ajona, Vallnord-Arcalís General Manager

“The host resort renewal with Vallnord-Arcalís/Andorra is great news. The resort features state of the art mountains and snow conditions, and the riders and crew loved the Andorran hospitality these last years. The perfect mix for a successful event!"

Nicolas Hale-Woods, FWT CEO