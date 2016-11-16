2016 Corvatsch Rookie Fest: Register now!

Corvatsch is ready to host the second edition of the Corvatsch Rookie Fest scheduled from 15th to 18th December 2016. Following last year’s success, the World Rookie Tour stop will go down in Switzerland at the amazing Corvatsch Snowpark.

The organizers are happy to host the event for the second edition with an all-inclusive package at a very special rate of 370 CHF (for riders) and 340 CHF (for parents and coaches) including: 3 nights hotel in b&b, 3 lift tickets and 1 snow night lift ticket, 1 welcome dinner (Thursday), 1 voucher for dinner in all restaurant in town (Saturday), event registration and welcome pack.

About prize money, all the podium riders will get their spots for the end of season 2017 World Rookie Finals in Kaprun, Austria, 2 all-inclusive invitation to Kaprun, 3 surf camps offered by Surftolive.com in Santander, and many other prizes.

Come and join the Corvatsch Rookie Fest! You can find more information about registrations here

Corvatsch Rookie Fest – Program

Thursday, 15 December 2016 -> Arrival Day

Friday, 16 December 2016 -> Training and Night Session

Saturday, 17 December 2016 -> Qualification and Finals

Sunday, 18 December 2016 -> Reserve or photoshooting day, departure

For more information about event, registration and booking please contact Matteo Fregni at Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist vor Spambots geschützt! Zur Anzeige muss JavaScript eingeschaltet sein! or 0039.059.9783397

Many other events are next to be included to the World Rookie Tour events’ agenda. Black Yeti confirms the legendary World Rookie Fest in Livigno from 14th to 19th January 2017, Bulgarian Rookie Fest in Pamporovo from the 27th to 29th January 2017 and Trentino Rookie Fest in Monte Bondone from 8th to 12th February 2017. All the information about next events will be available soon.

If you dream to become a professional snowboarder,

then your future starts from Rookie Fest!

WSF