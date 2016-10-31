Florian Fischer wins the first World Rookie Rail Jam by Skipass

Sun and warm temperatures welcomed enthusiastic spectators to ModenaFiere to witness the first urban rail contest in the history of the World Rookie Tour. Set up was definitely one of the Europe’s best urban rail set in the last years, designed and built by the wise shapers of F-tech Company based in South Tyrol.

33 invited Rookies from 9 different Nations battle it out but it was Florian Fischer from Switzerland who conquer the event with his technical and loose style. All the Rookies gave a spectacle to the hyped crowd and after an exciting contest day, the Helvetic won with a Kamikaze Bs board Pretzel 2 out e Fs 2 in 2 out. Second place for another Swiss rider Gian Andrea Sutter with Kamikaze Fs270 in and Kamikaze Bs 180 in, third place for the Italian Nicola Liviero with a 50-50 to Gap Fs Board Kamikaze and 50-50 to transfer 270 out of the wall.

Scott Walsh from Great Britain took the first place in the Grom’s category with an impressive Bs 270 in 50-50 to frontflip out. Nick Punter (SUI) and Alex Lotorto (ITA) earned second and third place.

The massive structure consisted of 8 meters down rail, 9 meters double kinked, 12 meters step down rail, pol jam, wall rider, 5 meters rainbow rail, 3 meters straight rail to 3 meters transfer. The athletes performed to the best of their abilities, and pleased judges and crowds alike.

For the Rookies the experience was unforgettable, especially for the great visit at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, a nice overview from the old vintage cars to the new prototypes. Rookies and Black Yeti really enjoyed it! Back to the fair, during the Cash for Trick Night Contest the world’s best rookies rails rippers fought it out for the crowd’s approval. This format allowed the riders to show off their best tricks to the approving cheers of the numerous onlookers.

World Rookie Tour continues with many stops around the world. Many other events are next to be included. Have a look at the World Rookie Tour events agenda below and see the closest event to you! Next stop will be in Corvatsh from 15th to 18th December 2016 for the Corvatsch Rookie Fest!

Photo Credit by Federico Romanello

PODIUM

2016.17 World Rookie Tour – Calendar

South America Rookie Fest (SS) - Valle Nevado, Chile 21.23 August 2015 – DONE

Australian Rookie Fest (SS) – Thredbo, Australia 1 September 2016 – DELETED

World Rookie Rail Jam (Rail) – Modena, Italy 29.30 October 2016 NEW!

Corvatsch Rookie Fest (SS) – Corvatsch, Swiss 15.18 December 2016

World Rookie Fest (SS) – Livigno, Italy 14.19 January 2017

Bulgarian Rookie Fest (SS + HP) – Pamporovo, Bulgaria 27.29 January 2017

Trentino Rookie Fest (SS) – Monte Bondone, Italy 8.12 February 2017

World Rookie Finals (SS+HP) –Kitzsteinhorn, Zell am See-Kaprun, Austria 04.9 April 2017

Big crowd for the Rookies

Ferrari Museum