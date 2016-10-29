New Location with Halfpipe and Slopestyle for the 2017 World Rookie Finals

World Rookie Tour has rarely been easy, mainly thanks to the presence of all the best youth events across the world, but for the 2017 the Black Yeti has decided to raise the bar and reach another goal: to improve the tour that already represent a benchmark on the snowboarding youth competitions, implementing a new format and location for the end of season 2017 World Rookie Finals.

“According to the format upgraded, 2017 World Rookie Finals are announced in a new location, Kaprun. This decision was taken after careful consideration of all possible options. We wanted both disciplines for the finals and now we have it. I would like to take this opportunity of thanking the Ischgl ski resort and touristic office for the past and fruitful cooperation. Ischgl was a great and very professional host for the last 9 years.” stated Meinhard Trojer, WSF President and World Rookie Tour organizer.

About Snowpark Kitzsteinhorn: The Freestyle Playground

Kitzsteinhorn in Zell am See-Kaprun hosts three world class snowparks and Austrias most delightful superpipe. The sunny, snow-sure location between 2.500 and 2.900 metres, the optimal lift connections and the daily preparation by the motivated local shape crew, make the Snowpark Kitzsteinhorn an ultimate freestyle playground in Austria. The160 metre long and 6,60 metre high Superpipe is one of the highlights.. It pays double for kids and youths to visit the Snowpark Kitzsteinhorn on Saturdays: children and youths between 6 and 19 years old (born 1998 to 2010) only pay 10 Euros for a day ticket, from the 3rd December 2016 until the 29th April 2017. Parks are open from October until May.

Mark the date for the new World Rookie Finals in Kitzsteinhorn, Zell am See-Kaprun: April 04-09, 2017.

2016.17 World Rookie Tour – Calendar

South America Rookie Fest (SS) – Valle Nevado, Chile 21.23 August 2015 – DONE

Australian Rookie Fest (SS) – Thredbo, Australia 1 September 2016 – DELETED

World Rookie Rail Jam (Rail) – Modena, Italy 29.30 October 2016 NEW!

Corvatsch Rookie Fest (SS) – Corvatsch, Swiss 15.18 December 2016

World Rookie Fest (SS) – Livigno, Italy 14.19 January 2017

Bulgarian Rookie Fest (SS + HP) – Pamporovo, Bulgaria 27.29 January 2017

Trentino Rookie Fest (SS) – Monte Bondone, Italy 8.12 February 2017

World Rookie Finals (SS+HP) – Kitzsteinhorn, Zell am See-Kaprun, Austria 04.9 April 2017

If you dream to become a professional snowboarder,

then your future starts from Rookie Fest!