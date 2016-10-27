THE FREERIDE JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 5th edition of the most important event in junior freeride will host the world’s most promising up-and-coming talent.

October 27, 2016 – Lutry, Switzerland – On February 5, 2017, the ski resort of Grandvalira, Andorra, will welcome over 60 youth riders aged 15-18 for the most prestigious junior championship event in the sport of freeride. The earthshaking level of talent that made last year’s event unforgettable, will once again face off in the Pyrenean epicenter of freeride.

Young skiers and snowboarders have earned their invitation for this championship by their past overall rankings in Freeride Junior events and will represent over 15 nations hailing from Europe, North America, and Oceania.

17 year-old-skier Ross Tester (USA) finished strong last year on the FJWC and will be back this year for the 5th edition. Newcomer on the championship, Olympian Finn Bilous (NZL) has been cleaning up NZL Junior Freeride Tour stops all summer and will definitely treat fans with some freestyle moves. Last but not least, Jake Terry (UK), a man of many talents, has been taking his skills from wake and skateboarding to the slopes, earning him podiums in FJT stops in 2016. “I think this FJWC season is probably going to be the best yet, new events, new people, and new experiences, super excited to start the tour again” says Jake.

The raw talent displayed at last year’s event truly gave the seasoned elite FWT riders a run for their money, so don’t miss your chance to witness the future of freeride!

Stay tuned to freerideworldtour.com for the upcoming riders announcement and the latest news concerning competition day.