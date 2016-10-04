WORLD ROOKIE TOUR: UPDATE FROM MODENA AND CORVATSCH

PROGRAM AND REGISTRATION FORM ONLINE

World Rookie Tour will be starting the new season in ModenaFiere, Italy, with the upcoming World Rookie Rail Jam from October 29th and 30th 2016. The next generation of riders, their coaches and all their families are welcomed to the first World Rookie Tour city event.

To provide the best possible setup for the contest, F-tech crew re-designed the 2015 structure with a new bigger and more technical setup, 3 meters higher than the previous. The new setup will build for serious airtime, ready to become another highlight for the Rookies and Groms of the World Rookie Tour. See you in Modena, the new snow sports capital of Italy!

Download updated information and registration form here: www.worldrookietour.com/WRFSKIPASS-FORM-INFO.doc

Program World Rookie Rail Jam by Skipass

Saturday 29. Oct 2016 – Arriving Day

10:00-19:00 Check in – Registration

15.00-18.00 Ferrari Museum

19.00-20.30 Training and cash for trick session

22.00-23.00 Skipass night party

Sunday 30. Oct 2016

11.00-12.00 Training

13.30-15.00 Qualification

16.30-17.30 Final

22.30 Final party – location to be defined

Monday 30. Oct 2016

10.30 Check out

In addition to 3 wild cards for the 2017 World Rookie Finals in Austria, the World Rookie Rail Jam’s winner will participate at the Invitational Rail Contest “Street Fighters” with the best international pro riders. Street Fighters will take place Tuesday October 1st 2016 on the same pro rail set, with a prize money pool of 5.000€.

As has become the tradition at the World Rookie Tour events, organization will offer the opportunity to attend many side activities that will make the Rookie experience in Modena even more memorable. Cash for Trick Session under floodlights, unmissable visit at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and the big Skipass final party.

To make the event even more special, 24 invited riders will participate free, included accommodation for 2 nights (29-30 October), entry fee and fair tickets. Every national team has three “all-inclusive” spots for the riders. Coaches and families are welcome with special hotel offers and Skipass fair ticket free.

For those who come by airplane, pick-up service will be available from Bologna airport or from train station “Reggio Emilia Medio Padana”.

For general info registration and hotel booking:

Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist vor Spambots geschützt! Zur Anzeige muss JavaScript eingeschaltet sein!

mobile: +39 3492210017

0039.059.9783397

WORLD ROOKIE TOUR EARLY SEASON MAIN EVENT IN CORVATSCH IS CONFIRMED

In the meanwhile, Black Yeti is still working on the next season and he is happy to announce you the event after the World Rookie Rail Jam! Indeed, Corvatsch is ready to host the second edition of the Corvatsch Rookie Fest scheduled from 15th to 18th December 2016.

Corvatsch Rookie Fest Program

Thursday, 15 December 2016 -> Arrival Day

Friday, 16 December 2016 -> Training and Night Session

Saturday, 17 December 2016 -> Qualification

Sunday, 18 December 2016 ->

Final and departure Day

More information about registration and program will be available soon.

If you dream to become a professional snowboarder,

then your future starts from Rookie Fest!

The WSF World Rookie Tour is organized by the Black Yeti ssrl in collaboration with World Snowboard Federation and its National Snowboard Associations, and it is made possible by Red Bull. You can follow the World Rookie Tour on our international media partners Onboard European Snowboard magazine and Pleasure Snowboard Magazine.

ABOUT THE WORLD SNOWBOARD FEDERATION

The World Snowboard Federation (WSF) is the international organization exclusively working to develop the sport of snowboarding at all levels. Program areas include: competitions, Para-Snowboard, judge and shapers, education and certification, and snowboard activities for riders of every age. The WSF represents a network of National Snowboard Associations (NSAs) who work together at a worldwide level to promote the development of snowboarding. NSA members can find a source of inspiration and support from the WSF for the activities they are conducting within their nation and by working towards the same goal: progression of snowboarding from the ground up. The WSF collaborates with the TTR Pro Snowboarding, the owner and operator of the TTR World Snowboard Tour and the TTR World Ranking System. Through this collaboration and coordination of events at the TTR World Snowboard Tour, The WSF and the TTR want to create an environment that fosters the development of competitive snowboarding. In February 2012, the WSF and the TTR hosted the inaugural World Snowboarding Championships in Oslo, Norway, an elite level event to be held every four years in alternating cities around the world. Official website: worldsnowboardfederation.org.

About TTR Pro Snowboarding & World Snowboard Tour

TTR Pro Snowboarding is a non-profit organization that oversees a professional network of events and athletes. Our objective is to develop and showcase the sport of snowboarding through the World Snowboard Tour, while facilitating a fair and open competition environment that includes innovative judging and ranking systems. We encourage riders to develop from rookies into world-class athletes through a 6 Star level rating system; which will be replaced by a new 4-tiered structure from October 2014. Under the new World Snowboard Tour 2.0, the 4-tiered structure will encompass Elite, International, National, and Regional event levels. Elite events will comprise the WST Pro Series (current working title). The Regional, National, and International levels of the WST 2.0 will make up the WST Qualifying Series (working title).