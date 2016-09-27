FREERIDE LANDS IN ASIA!

HAKUBA, NAGANO - JAPAN TO HOST FIRST 4* FREERIDE WORLD QUALIFIER EVENT ON JANUARY 13th, 2017

Lausanne, Switzerland – September 28, 2016 – FWT Management S.A. is proud to announce the first ever international freeride competition on the Asian continent. This inaugural Japanese event for the Freeride World Qualifier (FWQ) is scheduled for January 2017. Situated high in the so-called renowned “Japanese Alps”, the competition will take place in Hakuba, Nagano in an area reputed for spectacular terrain, abundant snow and optimal early season conditions.

This prestigious FWQ 4 stars event is the first step in the development of freeride activities in Japan, a country strong of over 100 years of skiing culture. With the increasing popularity of the sport in Japan and talented young athletes looking for professionalized events and a gateway to worldwide recognition, this expansion into the country opens door to the possibility of seeing one day a Japanese Freeride World Tour (FWT) World Champion.

National and international competitors will have a chance to qualify for the 4 stars event through an open FWQ 2 stars event to be held on the 11th of January in a more accessible venue in Hakuba.

Considered a groundbreaking moment for the sport of freeride, these events were made possible thanks to the intense collaboration work between the FWT Management, Hakuba Tourism and MasterCard.

« Partnering with Hakuba, Japan is one of the most important milestones in Freeride World Tour history. Hakuba proposes an incredible playful terrain with fantastic snow conditions, over a century of winter-sports culture, and a unique, very fine hospitality. Freeride Hakuba 4 stars 2017, first ever freeride competition in Asia, is a first step in freeride development in Japan, and I am convinced many more to follow. » Nicolas Hale-Woods, FWT Management SA Group CEO.