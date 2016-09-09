2016 WORLD ROOKIE RAIL JAM by SKIPASS

Modena - Italy 29-30 OCTOBER 2016

International City Rail Session

The Black Yeti, the most famous mascot in the snowboard’s world, will arrive in Modena (Italy) for the first edition of the World Rookie Rail Jam by Skipass. A new World Rookie Tour contest that will take place during the Tourism and Winter Sports Fair at ModenaFiere, the 29th and 30th October 2016.

Skipass, the most important event for mountain and winter sports lovers with more than 86.000 visitors, will be the amazing stage for the first “urban” date ever organized in the history of the World Rookie Tour. Skipass Pro Rail, one of the Europe's best urban rail set in the last years, is designed and built by the wise shapers of the F-tech Company based in South Tyrol.

In addition to 3 wild cards for the 2017 World Rookie Finals in Austria, the World Rookie Rail Jam’s winner will participate at the Invitational Rail Contest “Street Fighters” with the best international pro riders. Street Fighters will take place Tuesday October 1st 2016 on the same pro rail set, with a prize money pool of 5.000€.

As has become the tradition at the World Rookie Tour events, organization will offer the opportunity to attend many side activities, that will make the Rookie experience in Modena even more memorable. Cash for Trick Session under floodlights, unmissable visit at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and the big Skipass final party.

To make the event even more special, 24 invited riders will participate for free, included accommodation for 2 nights (29-30 October), entry fee and fair tickets. Every national team has 3 “all-inclusive” spots for the riders. Coaches and families are welcome with special hotel offers and Skipass fair ticket for free.

For those who come by airplane, pick-up service will be available from Bologna airport or from train station "Reggio Emilia Medio Padana".

For more information about event, registration and booking please contact Matteo Fregni at Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist vor Spambots geschützt! Zur Anzeige muss JavaScript eingeschaltet sein! or 0039.059.9783397

Schedule World Rookie Tour Rail Jam by Skipass

Saturday 29 October

Check in and registration 10.00 – 19.00

Ferrari Museum 15.00 – 18.00

Training and Cash for Trick Session 19.00 – 20.30

Skipass Night Party 22.00 – 23.00

Sunday 30 October

Training 11.00 – 12.00

Qualification 13.30 – 15.00

Final 16.30 – 17.30

Final Party (location tba) from 22.30

Monday 31 October

Check out

Prize money pool:

3 wild card for the 2017 World Rookie Finals in Austria

1 wild card for the Street Fighter Rail Invitational scheduled for Tuesday 1st November 2016 (includes free accommodation on Monday 31st October night)

Registration and accommodation:

Black Yeti offers entry fee, entry ticket for the Skipass fair, accommodation for 2 nights (check in Saturday 29 October – check out Monday 31 October) until reaching 24 athletes. Each WSF national snowboard association will have 3 all inclusive free sport. To all riders and coaches registration fees and fair tickets are free. Riders, coaches and families will be hosted in the same hotel. Special hotel rates are available for coaches and families (approx. 40€/night).

For national teams who want to participate with more than 3 athletes, information will be announced later (registration fee and fair entry tickets will be free, special rate for hotel).

Contacts for: registration, information and booking:

Matteo Fregni: email Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist vor Spambots geschützt! Zur Anzeige muss JavaScript eingeschaltet sein! , phone 0039.059.9783397

If you dream to become a professional snowboarder,

then your future starts from Rookie Fest!

The WSF World Rookie Tour is organized by the Black Yeti ssrl in collaboration with World Snowboard Federation and its National Snowboard Associations, and it is made possible by Red Bull. You can follow the World Rookie Tour on our international media partners Onboard European Snowboard magazine and Pleasure Snowboard Magazine.

ABOUT THE WORLD SNOWBOARD FEDERATION

The World Snowboard Federation (WSF) is the international organization exclusively working to develop the sport of snowboarding at all levels. Program areas include: competitions, Para-Snowboard, judge and shapers, education and certification, and snowboard activities for riders of every age. The WSF represents a network of National Snowboard Associations (NSAs) who work together at a worldwide level to promote the development of snowboarding. NSA members can find a source of inspiration and support from the WSF for the activities they are conducting within their nation and by working towards the same goal: progression of snowboarding from the ground up. The WSF collaborates with the TTR Pro Snowboarding, the owner and operator of the TTR World Snowboard Tour and the TTR World Ranking System. Through this collaboration and coordination of events at the TTR World Snowboard Tour, The WSF and the TTR want to create an environment that fosters the development of competitive snowboarding. In February 2012, the WSF and the TTR hosted the inaugural World Snowboarding Championships in Oslo, Norway, an elite level event to be held every four years in alternating cities around the world. Official website: worldsnowboardfederation.org.

About TTR Pro Snowboarding & World Snowboard Tour

TTR Pro Snowboarding is a non-profit organization that oversees a professional network of events and athletes. Our objective is to develop and showcase the sport of snowboarding through the World Snowboard Tour, while facilitating a fair and open competition environment that includes innovative judging and ranking systems. We encourage riders to develop from rookies into world-class athletes through a 6 Star level rating system; which will be replaced by a new 4-tiered structure from October 2014. Under the new World Snowboard Tour 2.0, the 4-tiered structure will encompass Elite, International, National, and Regional event levels. Elite events will comprise the WST Pro Series (current working title). The Regional, National, and International levels of the WST 2.0 will make up the WST Qualifying Series (working title).

Modena Skipass

Museo Ferrari Modena