Swiss riders made history at Corvatsch Rookie Fest

Gian Andrea Sutter and Ariane Burri have claimed victory in the last 2016 World Rookie Tour event, staged at the Corvastch Snowpark, Switzerland

There's nothing like an awesome sunny day, a perfect park set up and an incredible gang of excited young riders. The Corvatsch Rookie Fest has set the perfect scene for an exciting snowboard session among some of the best young riders in the world. S.Moritz has welcomed 50 riders, and the slopestyle course for the occasion was a blast, with a layout of 10 features: first jib set with a downrail box and a flatdown rail, 2 tables with 2 kickers each and a last jib set with wallride and 2 downrail.

Swiss ripper Gian Andrea Sutter scored best in today’s contest with a solid run. Second and third place for other two swiss: Elias Rupp and Florian Fischer. Also grom boys showed their best with swiss and italian riders on the podium: Nick Pünter from Switzerland, Milco De Feo and Alex Lotorto both from Italy.

In the girls' competition Ariane Buri (SUI) took the first place in the rookie category. Ariane wins ahead of two other swiss riders, Babet Bischof and Anna Müller. On the groms' side, Annika Morgan (GER) impressed the judges with her run, Lena Müller (SUI) and Livia Tannò (SUI) rounded out the podium as second and third, respectively.

Black Yeti is really proud to announce that Corvatsch Rookie Fest is confirmed and planned for 2017 and 2018. So young guns, see you next year in Corvatsch from 14th to 17th December 2017!

Stay tuned for the upcoming World Rookie Tour event, the 2017 edition of the legendary World Rookie Fest at the Mottolino Snowpark in Livigno, Italy, scheduled from the 14th to the 19th January 2017: an event we highly recommend! All information about the event will be released on monday 19th December.

2016 CORVATSCH ROOKIE FEST FINAL RANKS:

ROOKIE BOYS

1 Sutter Gian Andrea SUI

2 Rupp Elias SUI

3 Fischer Florian SUI

4 Liviero Nicola ITA

5 Neff Cédric SUI

6 Junker Jonas SUI

7 Salac Kristian CZE

8 Boll Moritz SUI

9 Schwan Philip SUI

10 Leo Framarin ITA

11 Waite Harry GBR

12 Issler Sandro SUI

13 Rossi Edoardo ITA

14 Kikas Marten EST

15 Elia Fuser ITA

16 Bakesevicius Gabrielius LTU

17 Hauri Marco SUI

18 Gasperi Noah AUT

19 Gauger Wendelin SUI

GROM BOYS

1 Pünter Nick SUI

2 De Feo Milco ITA

3 Lotorto Alex ITA

4 Waite George GBR

5 Denda Jeremy SUI

6 Oliver Lenny FRA

7 Pentecote Eliot FRA

8 Morauskas Motiejus LTU

9 Grassis Marcello ITA

10 Biele Gian Andrin SUI

11 Bouldoires Liam SUI

12 Reich Loris SUI

13 Vebra Gytis LTU

14 Girardon Ethan SUI

15 Knellwolf Andrin SUI

16 Bucher Jeremy SUI

17 Kreienbühl Gabriel SUI

18 Baumann Moreno SUI

ROOKIE GIRLS

1 Burri Ariane SUI

2 Bischof Babet SUI

3 Müller Anna SUI

GROM GIRLS

1 Morgan Annika GER

2 Müller Lena SUI

3 Tannò Livia SUI

4 Gisler Bianca SUI

5 Kolodziej Shirly SUI

6 Schütz Elena SUI

7 Salis Andrina SUI

8 Lötscher Isabelle SUI

9 Danuser Mona SUI

Everybody knows it, every kid loves it, and every champion was here! The 2017 World Rookie Tour, along with locations and formats, is as follows:

2016.17 World Rookie Tour – Calendar

South America Rookie Fest (SS) - Valle Nevado, Chile 12-14 August 2016 – DONE

Australian Rookie Fest (SS) – Thredbo, Australia 1 September 2016 – DELETED

World Rookie Rail Jam (Rail) – Modena, Italy 29-3 October 2016 – DONE

Corvatsch Rookie Fest (SS) – Corvatsch, Swiss 15-18 December 2016 – DONE

World Rookie Fest (SS) – Livigno, Italy 14-19 January 2017

Transilvanian Rookie Fest (SS) – Sibiu - Arena Platos, Romania 20-22 January 2017

Bulgarian Rookie Fest (SS + HP) – Pamporovo-Mechi Cal, Bulgaria 27-29 January 2017

Trentino Rookie Fest (SS) – Monte Bondone, Italy 08-12 February 2017

Indy Park Rookie Fest (SS) – Nekoma, Japan 25-26 February 2017

Rev Tour Rookie Fest (SS + HP) – Seven Springs Resort, US 09-10 March 2017

World Rookie Finals (SS+HP) –Kitzsteinhorn, Zell am See-Kaprun, Austria 04-09 April 2017

Photo Credits: Lorenzo Fizza Verdinelli