Swiss riders made history at Corvatsch Rookie Fest
Photo Credits: Lorenzo Fizza Verdinelli
Gian Andrea Sutter and Ariane Burri have claimed victory in the last 2016 World Rookie Tour event, staged at the Corvastch Snowpark, Switzerland
There's nothing like an awesome sunny day, a perfect park set up and an incredible gang of excited young riders. The Corvatsch Rookie Fest has set the perfect scene for an exciting snowboard session among some of the best young riders in the world. S.Moritz has welcomed 50 riders, and the slopestyle course for the occasion was a blast, with a layout of 10 features: first jib set with a downrail box and a flatdown rail, 2 tables with 2 kickers each and a last jib set with wallride and 2 downrail.
Swiss ripper Gian Andrea Sutter scored best in today’s contest with a solid run. Second and third place for other two swiss: Elias Rupp and Florian Fischer. Also grom boys showed their best with swiss and italian riders on the podium: Nick Pünter from Switzerland, Milco De Feo and Alex Lotorto both from Italy.
In the girls' competition Ariane Buri (SUI) took the first place in the rookie category. Ariane wins ahead of two other swiss riders, Babet Bischof and Anna Müller. On the groms' side, Annika Morgan (GER) impressed the judges with her run, Lena Müller (SUI) and Livia Tannò (SUI) rounded out the podium as second and third, respectively.
Black Yeti is really proud to announce that Corvatsch Rookie Fest is confirmed and planned for 2017 and 2018. So young guns, see you next year in Corvatsch from 14th to 17th December 2017!
Stay tuned for the upcoming World Rookie Tour event, the 2017 edition of the legendary World Rookie Fest at the Mottolino Snowpark in Livigno, Italy, scheduled from the 14th to the 19th January 2017: an event we highly recommend! All information about the event will be released on monday 19th December.
2016 CORVATSCH ROOKIE FEST FINAL RANKS:
ROOKIE BOYS
1 Sutter Gian Andrea SUI
2 Rupp Elias SUI
3 Fischer Florian SUI
4 Liviero Nicola ITA
5 Neff Cédric SUI
6 Junker Jonas SUI
7 Salac Kristian CZE
8 Boll Moritz SUI
9 Schwan Philip SUI
10 Leo Framarin ITA
11 Waite Harry GBR
12 Issler Sandro SUI
13 Rossi Edoardo ITA
14 Kikas Marten EST
15 Elia Fuser ITA
16 Bakesevicius Gabrielius LTU
17 Hauri Marco SUI
18 Gasperi Noah AUT
19 Gauger Wendelin SUI
GROM BOYS
1 Pünter Nick SUI
2 De Feo Milco ITA
3 Lotorto Alex ITA
4 Waite George GBR
5 Denda Jeremy SUI
6 Oliver Lenny FRA
7 Pentecote Eliot FRA
8 Morauskas Motiejus LTU
9 Grassis Marcello ITA
10 Biele Gian Andrin SUI
11 Bouldoires Liam SUI
12 Reich Loris SUI
13 Vebra Gytis LTU
14 Girardon Ethan SUI
15 Knellwolf Andrin SUI
16 Bucher Jeremy SUI
17 Kreienbühl Gabriel SUI
18 Baumann Moreno SUI
ROOKIE GIRLS
1 Burri Ariane SUI
2 Bischof Babet SUI
3 Müller Anna SUI
GROM GIRLS
1 Morgan Annika GER
2 Müller Lena SUI
3 Tannò Livia SUI
4 Gisler Bianca SUI
5 Kolodziej Shirly SUI
6 Schütz Elena SUI
7 Salis Andrina SUI
8 Lötscher Isabelle SUI
9 Danuser Mona SUI
Everybody knows it, every kid loves it, and every champion was here! The 2017 World Rookie Tour, along with locations and formats, is as follows:
2016.17 World Rookie Tour – Calendar
South America Rookie Fest (SS) - Valle Nevado, Chile 12-14 August 2016 – DONE
Australian Rookie Fest (SS) – Thredbo, Australia 1 September 2016 – DELETED
World Rookie Rail Jam (Rail) – Modena, Italy 29-3 October 2016 – DONE
Corvatsch Rookie Fest (SS) – Corvatsch, Swiss 15-18 December 2016 – DONE
World Rookie Fest (SS) – Livigno, Italy 14-19 January 2017
Transilvanian Rookie Fest (SS) – Sibiu - Arena Platos, Romania 20-22 January 2017
Bulgarian Rookie Fest (SS + HP) – Pamporovo-Mechi Cal, Bulgaria 27-29 January 2017
Trentino Rookie Fest (SS) – Monte Bondone, Italy 08-12 February 2017
Indy Park Rookie Fest (SS) – Nekoma, Japan 25-26 February 2017
Rev Tour Rookie Fest (SS + HP) – Seven Springs Resort, US 09-10 March 2017
World Rookie Finals (SS+HP) –Kitzsteinhorn, Zell am See-Kaprun, Austria 04-09 April 2017
