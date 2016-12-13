Save the dates – only six weeks until the 2017 season opener in Chamonix-Mont-Blanc!



THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS: DROP INTO THE 10TH EDITION OF THE SWATCH FREERIDE WORLD TOUR

December 13, 2016 – Lutry, Switzerland – In less than fifty days, on January 28, 2017, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France hosts the opener of the 2017 winter season as fifty freeriders from around the world embark on their quest to secure the title of world champion on the five-stop Swatch Freeride World Tour. The Chamonix Valley welcomes a field of twenty-two ski men, eleven ski women, nine snowboard men, and eight snowboard women for the 10th edition of the legendary international freeride competition league.

After the debut stop of the tour, the world’s most elite freeriders will travel to Vallnord-Arcalís, the Continent’s renowned Pyrenean freeride destination. The pressure begins to mount as riders face the first round of cuts after the make-or-break third stop in Fieberbrunn, Austria. The elite remaining qualified athletes have the opportunity to advance overseas to the highly sought-after spines and peaks of Haines, Alaska, and back to the grand finale in Verbier, Switzerland where the world champions in all four categories are crowned.

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France – January 28 – THE WINTER BEGINS

The season opener for the 2017 Swatch Freeride World Tour once again welcomes the world’s top freeriders to Europe’s highest peaks.

Vallnord-Arcalís, Andorra – February 11 – HOLD THE LINE

Straddling the border of Spain and France, Europe’s southwestern freeride capital hosts athletes on the best freeride terrain in the Pyrenees.

Fieberbrunn, Austria – March 6 – CRUNCH TIME

The pressure builds as in the heart of Tyrol as riders give it their all to qualify for Alaska, continue vying for the world title, and compete on next year’s FWT.

Haines, Alaska, USA – March 18-25, 2017 – THE DREAM STOP

A dream comes true as athletes make the journey to ride the most spectacular freeride terrain in the world.

Verbier, Switzerland – April 1 – THE GRAND FINALE

For over 20 years the Bec des Rosses has challenged riders as the ultimate test piece – the final chapter on the road to becoming world champion.

