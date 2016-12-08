DJI Profiles - Living in Thin Air

DJI Opens its Second China Flagship Store in Shanghai

On December 10, 2016, DJI opens the doors of its Shanghai flagship store to the public, giving residents of China’s largest city the opportunity to explore the creative and professional possibilities that drone technology has brought to the world.

Located at the center of Shanghai’s busiest shopping, dining and entertainment district in Xintiandi (aka "New Heaven and Earth"), the two-story, 500-square-meters (5,400-square-foot) flagship store will display DJI’s full range of aerial platforms and camera products.

Drone enthusiasts and novices alike can get hands-on experience with DJI’s market-leading technology, from the foldable yet powerful Mavic Pro personal drone to the latest professional products such as the Phantom 4 Pro and Inspire 2 drones.

The Shanghai flagship store is DJI’s fourth foray into retail after opening its first flagship store in Shenzhen, China in December 2015, followed by the Seoul, Korea flagship store opening in March and the Hong Kong flagship store opening in September.

DJI also continues expanding its European footprint with a shop-in-shop in Paris and Berlin and authorised stores in Rome and Copenhagen.