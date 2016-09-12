SPRUCE MEADOWS 'MASTERS', CALGARY, CANADA WEDNESDAY 07 - SUNDAY 11 SEPTEMBER 2016

CSIO SPRUCE MEADOWS 'MASTERS' NEWS FILM,

PRESENTED BY ROLEX





12 September 2016, Spruce Meadows, Canada – The CP ‘International’, presented by Rolex at the CSIO Spruce Meadows ‘Masters’ in Canada is one of the three equestrian Majors that form the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping, and is one of the most prestigious Grand Prix on the international circuit.

Re-live the excitement of the five-day competition at the world’s leading venue, as the finest riders compete for the prestigious Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping title.