DAVID HOCKNEY - Tate Britain

David Hockney Peter Getting Out of Nick's Pool, 1966

Acrylic on canvas 84 x 84 in. © David Hockney

Photo Credit: Richard Schmidt Collection Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool

DAVID HOCKNEY

9 February - 29 May 2017

Tate Britain Open daily 10.00 – 18.00

For public information call +44 (0)20 7887 8888, visit tate.org.uk, follow @tate, #Hockney Sponsored by the Blavatnik Family Foundation with additional support from the David Hockney Exhibition Supporters Circle



Tate Britain’s upcoming retrospective of David Hockney will bring together six decades of the artist’s work for the first time. Major loans from private collections – including works never displayed in public before – will be united with iconic paintings from museums around the world. It will be the most extensive survey ever staged of one of the most successful and recognisable artists of our time. This once-in-a-generation show will offer an unprecedented overview of Hockney’s work in paint, drawing, photography and video.



Highlights will include a double portrait of renowned novelist Christopher Isherwood and artist Don Bachardy, painted in 1968, shown in the UK for the first time in over two decades. Isherwood and Bachardy were one of Hollywood’s first openly gay couples and regularly opened up their home to entertain artists, actors and writers. This work was the first of Hockney’s celebrated double portraits, which he painted in the late 1960s and 1970s. Tate Britain will reunite many of this series, including American Collectors (Fred and Marcia Weisman) 1968; Henry Geldzahler and Christopher Scott 1968-9; Mr and Mrs Clark and Percy 1970-1; Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) 1971; and My Parents 1977.



The retrospective will include vibrant new paintings of the artist’s home and garden in Los Angeles, which will be united for the first time with earlier works depicting the same subject across 35 years. Hockney first moved to this home in 1979 and soon afterwards created Hollywood Hills House 1980, a colourful work showing both the interior and the garden. 20 years later he painted Red Pots in the Garden 2000, which features the same banana-leaf palm and gently curving pool from another perspective. New paintings of the garden, created following Hockney’s recent return to California after a decade at his Yorkshire home, will also be shown for the very first time.

David Hockney A Lawn Being Sprinkled, 1967 Acrylic on canvas 60 x 60 in. © David Hockney Photo Credit: Richard Schmidt

The exhibition will cover the full scope of Hockney’s artistic practice, from small scale, intimate works to vast, immersive canvases. Highlights will include rarely seen works exploring tender and personal themes, from his early series of Love paintings and We Two Boys Together Clinging 1961 to delicate drawings of the artist’s friends and family, including designer Celia Birtwell, poet W H Auden, artists Andy Warhol and R B Kitaj, and Hockney’s own parents. More recent works, such as his acclaimed landscape paintings of the Yorkshire countryside and his pioneering experiments with digital drawing and filmmaking, will also be showcased.

David Hockney Garden, 2015 Acrylic on canvas 48 x 72 in.© David Hockney Photo Credit: Richard Schmidt

David Hockney Red Pots in the Garden, 2000 Oil on canvas60 x 76 in. © David Hockney Photo Credit: Richard Schmidt

David Hockney 9 Canvas Study of the Grand Canyon, 1998 Oil on 9 canvases 39 1/2 x 65 1/2 in. © David Hockney Photo Credit: Richard Schmidt



David Hockney opens at Tate Britain on 9 February 2017 and runs until 29 May 2017. The

exhibition is curated by Chris Stephens, Head of Displays & Lead Curator, Modern British Art,

and Andrew Wilson, Curator Modern and Contemporary Art and Archives, with Assistant

Curator Helen Little. It is sponsored by the Blavatnik Family Foundation with additional

support from the David Hockney Exhibition Supporters Circle. This exhibition is organised by

Tate Britain in collaboration with the Centre Pompidou, Paris and The Metropolitan Museum,

New York.



NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT THE BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION

The Blavatnik Family Foundation supports a wide range of cultural, educational and

charitable causes in the UK, the US, Israel, Russia and throughout the world. These include

the establishment of the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford, support for the Tate

Modern extension, and science programmes at Cambridge, Harvard, Yale, and the New York

Academy of Sciences.