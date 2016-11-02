European sport challenged by Nazism From the Berlin to the London Olympics (1936-1948)

Promotional postcard for the 1940 Olympic Games in Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Helsinki, cancelled on account of the war

Collection Shoah Memorial Museum, Paris / CDJC

Until 29 January 2017

Resistance and Deportation History Centre - Lyon, France Produced by the Shoah Memorial Museum, Paris

European Sport Challenged by Nazism explores the tragic decade that began with the 1936 Berlin Olympics and ended with the 1948 London Olympics.

The history of Europe in the 20th century was marked by powerful developments in the world of sport, especially following the 1936 Berlin Olympics, which opened a new sporting era—one in which athletic competition became a special propaganda tool for totalitarian ideologies.

During this “tragic decade”, the Axis powers sought to create a “Europe of sport”, while seeking the destruction of the Jewish sporting movement and the deportation of its best athletes.

Using films, photographs, and newly uncovered archival documents and objects, this exhibition explores the sporting world’s reaction to the policies of exclusion, while also looking at the careers and lives of athletes and the specific sporting context in Lyon during the Second World War.

Alfred Nakache competing in the 200m butterfly during the French swimming championships. Toulouse, France, 1941

Collection Shoah Memorial Museum, Paris / CDJC

Armée nouvelle

France, 1941

Collection Shoah Memorial Museum, Paris

Liselotte Grschebina Athlete with discus 1937

© Israel Museum, Jerusalem

Luz Long and Jesse Owens next to the race course for the long jump final at the 1936 Berlin Olympics 1936

Collection George Eisen