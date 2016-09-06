BEIRUT ART FAIR 2016

The fair's 7th edition, dedicated to the discovery of

young talents from the ME.NA.SA. region,

and to Lebanese women artists from the modernist period

15 - 18 September

BIEL - Beirut, Lebanon



The 7th edition of BEIRUT ART FAIR will feature 45 galleries based in 20 countries:

1. 392rmeil393, Lebanon

2. A&V Art Gallery, Belarus

3. A2Z Art Gallery, France

4. Agial Art Gallery/Saleh Barakat Gallery, Lebanon

5. Aïda Cherfan, Lebanon

6. Albareh Art Gallery, Bahrain

7. Albert Baronian, Belgium

8. Art On 56th, Lebanon

9. Artlab, Lebanon

10. Artspace Hamra, Lebanon

11. Ash, Lebanon

12. baudoin lebon, France

13. Bel Air Fine Art, France/Italy/Switzerland/Middle East

14. Dar Al-Anda Art Gallery, Jordan

15. Elie Saab, Lebanon

16. Emmagoss Art Galerie, Lebanon

17. Endjavi Barbe Art Projects, Switzerland

18. Espace Jacques Ouaiss, Lebanon

19. Fadi Mogabgab Art Contemporain, Lebanon

20. Galeries Françoise Livinec, France

21. Galerie Janine Rubeiz, Lebanon

22. Galerie Les Ateliers Sauvages, Algeria

23. Galerie Nikki Diana Marquardt, France

24. Galerie Tanit, Lebanon/Germany

25. Galleria Pack, Italy

26. Gallery One, Palestine

27. Gowen Contemporary, Switzerland

28. Hamazkayin Lucy Tutunjian Art Gallery, Lebanon

29. Ifa gallery, Belgium

30. In Toto Gallery, South Africa

31. island6, China

32. Johanna Suo Project, Belgium

33. La Art Gallery, Argentina

34. La Baignoire Experience, Algeria

35. LAS, Lebanon

36. Macam, Lebanon

37. Mark Hachem Gallery, Lebanon/France/USA

38. Mashrabia Gallery, Egypt

39. Silk Road Gallery, Iran

40. South Border, Lebanon

41. Sud Gallery, France

42. Vincenz Sala Paris | Berlin, France/Germany

43. Wadi Finan Art Gallery, Jordan

44. Xol Art Gallery, USA

45. Zaarura Edition, Lebanon



With 27 galleries participating in the new REVEALING by SGBL section, the 7th edition of BEIRUT ART FAIR will be specially geared towards the discovery of young talents with ties to the ME.NA.SA. region (Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia). Following a selection process overseen by leading collectors from the region - Basel Dalloul, Abraham Karabajiakian, Tarek Nahas - these galleries will present the young artists that they consider to be especially promising:



Artist Nationality Gallery

Waseem AHMED Pakistani Gowen Contemporary (Switzerland)

Charbel AOUN Lebanese Mark Hachem (Lebanon/France/USA)

Rafat ASAD Palestinien Gallery One (Palestine)

Oussama BAALBAKI Lebanese Agial Art gallery/Saleh Barakat Gallery (Lebanon)

Adel BENTOUNSI Algerian Galerie Les Ateliers Sauvages (Algeria)

Wahib CHEHATA French-Tunisian A2Z Art Gallery (France)

Myriam EL HAÏK French-Moroccan Vincenz Sala Paris | Berlin (France/Germany)

Joakim ENEROTH Swedish Johanna Suo Project (Belgium)

Sabyl GHOUSSOUB French-Lebanese Silk Road Gallery (Iran)

Maryam HOSEINI Iranian Endjavi Barbe Art Projects (Switzerland)

Kyung-Ae HUR South Korean Galerie baudoin lebon (France)

Christine KETTANEH Lebanese Galerie Janine Rubeiz (Lebanon)

Semaan KHAWAM Lebanese Albareh Art Gallery (Bahrain)

Mohamad KHAYATA Syrian 392rmeil393 (Lebanon)

Morteza KHOSRAVI Iranian Artlab (Lebanon)

Rabi KORIA Syrian Galeries Françoise Livinec (France)

Isabelle MANOUKIAN French Galerie Nikki Diana Marquardt (France)

Ali Abdel MOHSEN Egyptian Mashrabia Gallery (Egypte)

Fatima MORTADA Syrian Wadi Finan Art Gallery (Jordan)

Ernesto RANCAÑO Cuban South Border (Lebanon)

Benjamin RECEVEUR French Zaarura Edition (Lebanon)

Ghadeer SAEED Jordanian Dar Al-Anda Art Gallery (Jordan)

Hussein SALIM Sudanese In Toto Gallery (South Africa)

Hassan SAMAD Lebanese Artspace Hamra (Lebanon)

Paulina SURYS Polish ifa gallery (Belgium)

Fella TAMZALI Algerian La Baignoire Expérience (Algeria)

Ghada ZOUGHBY Lebanese ASH (Lebanon)



Spotlight on women artists

For the first time, BEIRUT ART FAIR will honor Lebanese women artists from the modernist period with the exhibition LEBANON MODERN!. Through a selection of works originating from both private collections and from the Lebanese Ministry of Culture, the exhibition will showcase the strength and creative energy of women artists who are often unknown to the general public. A number of these artists have been the subjects of important retrospectives at leading international institutions, including Saloua Raouda Choucair (Tate Modern, 2013) and Etel Adnan (the Serpentine Gallery, London and the Institut du Monde Arabe, Paris in 2016). Exhibited artists include (in chronological order by date of birth): Bibi Zogbé (1890-1973), Marie Hadad (1895-1973), Blanche Lohéac Ammoun (1912-2011), Saloua Raouda Choucair (1916), Helen Khal (1923-2009), Etel Adnan (1925), Cici Sursock (1926-2015), Yvette Achkar (1928), Huguette Caland (1931), Laure Ghorayeb (1931), Juliana Séraphim (1934-2005), Nadia Saikali (1936) and Seta Manoukian (1945).



LEBANON MODERN! is made possible through the support of Bankmed, main partner of BEIRUT ART FAIR