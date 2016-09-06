BEIRUT ART FAIR 2016
The fair's 7th edition, dedicated to the discovery of
young talents from the ME.NA.SA. region,
and to Lebanese women artists from the modernist period
15 - 18 September
BIEL - Beirut, Lebanon
The 7th edition of BEIRUT ART FAIR will feature 45 galleries based in 20 countries:
1. 392rmeil393, Lebanon
2. A&V Art Gallery, Belarus
3. A2Z Art Gallery, France
4. Agial Art Gallery/Saleh Barakat Gallery, Lebanon
5. Aïda Cherfan, Lebanon
6. Albareh Art Gallery, Bahrain
7. Albert Baronian, Belgium
8. Art On 56th, Lebanon
9. Artlab, Lebanon
10. Artspace Hamra, Lebanon
11. Ash, Lebanon
12. baudoin lebon, France
13. Bel Air Fine Art, France/Italy/Switzerland/Middle East
14. Dar Al-Anda Art Gallery, Jordan
15. Elie Saab, Lebanon
16. Emmagoss Art Galerie, Lebanon
17. Endjavi Barbe Art Projects, Switzerland
18. Espace Jacques Ouaiss, Lebanon
19. Fadi Mogabgab Art Contemporain, Lebanon
20. Galeries Françoise Livinec, France
21. Galerie Janine Rubeiz, Lebanon
22. Galerie Les Ateliers Sauvages, Algeria
23. Galerie Nikki Diana Marquardt, France
24. Galerie Tanit, Lebanon/Germany
25. Galleria Pack, Italy
26. Gallery One, Palestine
27. Gowen Contemporary, Switzerland
28. Hamazkayin Lucy Tutunjian Art Gallery, Lebanon
29. Ifa gallery, Belgium
30. In Toto Gallery, South Africa
31. island6, China
32. Johanna Suo Project, Belgium
33. La Art Gallery, Argentina
34. La Baignoire Experience, Algeria
35. LAS, Lebanon
36. Macam, Lebanon
37. Mark Hachem Gallery, Lebanon/France/USA
38. Mashrabia Gallery, Egypt
39. Silk Road Gallery, Iran
40. South Border, Lebanon
41. Sud Gallery, France
42. Vincenz Sala Paris | Berlin, France/Germany
43. Wadi Finan Art Gallery, Jordan
44. Xol Art Gallery, USA
45. Zaarura Edition, Lebanon
With 27 galleries participating in the new REVEALING by SGBL section, the 7th edition of BEIRUT ART FAIR will be specially geared towards the discovery of young talents with ties to the ME.NA.SA. region (Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia). Following a selection process overseen by leading collectors from the region - Basel Dalloul, Abraham Karabajiakian, Tarek Nahas - these galleries will present the young artists that they consider to be especially promising:
Artist Nationality Gallery
Waseem AHMED Pakistani Gowen Contemporary (Switzerland)
Charbel AOUN Lebanese Mark Hachem (Lebanon/France/USA)
Rafat ASAD Palestinien Gallery One (Palestine)
Oussama BAALBAKI Lebanese Agial Art gallery/Saleh Barakat Gallery (Lebanon)
Adel BENTOUNSI Algerian Galerie Les Ateliers Sauvages (Algeria)
Wahib CHEHATA French-Tunisian A2Z Art Gallery (France)
Myriam EL HAÏK French-Moroccan Vincenz Sala Paris | Berlin (France/Germany)
Joakim ENEROTH Swedish Johanna Suo Project (Belgium)
Sabyl GHOUSSOUB French-Lebanese Silk Road Gallery (Iran)
Maryam HOSEINI Iranian Endjavi Barbe Art Projects (Switzerland)
Kyung-Ae HUR South Korean Galerie baudoin lebon (France)
Christine KETTANEH Lebanese Galerie Janine Rubeiz (Lebanon)
Semaan KHAWAM Lebanese Albareh Art Gallery (Bahrain)
Mohamad KHAYATA Syrian 392rmeil393 (Lebanon)
Morteza KHOSRAVI Iranian Artlab (Lebanon)
Rabi KORIA Syrian Galeries Françoise Livinec (France)
Isabelle MANOUKIAN French Galerie Nikki Diana Marquardt (France)
Ali Abdel MOHSEN Egyptian Mashrabia Gallery (Egypte)
Fatima MORTADA Syrian Wadi Finan Art Gallery (Jordan)
Ernesto RANCAÑO Cuban South Border (Lebanon)
Benjamin RECEVEUR French Zaarura Edition (Lebanon)
Ghadeer SAEED Jordanian Dar Al-Anda Art Gallery (Jordan)
Hussein SALIM Sudanese In Toto Gallery (South Africa)
Hassan SAMAD Lebanese Artspace Hamra (Lebanon)
Paulina SURYS Polish ifa gallery (Belgium)
Fella TAMZALI Algerian La Baignoire Expérience (Algeria)
Ghada ZOUGHBY Lebanese ASH (Lebanon)
Spotlight on women artists
For the first time, BEIRUT ART FAIR will honor Lebanese women artists from the modernist period with the exhibition LEBANON MODERN!. Through a selection of works originating from both private collections and from the Lebanese Ministry of Culture, the exhibition will showcase the strength and creative energy of women artists who are often unknown to the general public. A number of these artists have been the subjects of important retrospectives at leading international institutions, including Saloua Raouda Choucair (Tate Modern, 2013) and Etel Adnan (the Serpentine Gallery, London and the Institut du Monde Arabe, Paris in 2016). Exhibited artists include (in chronological order by date of birth): Bibi Zogbé (1890-1973), Marie Hadad (1895-1973), Blanche Lohéac Ammoun (1912-2011), Saloua Raouda Choucair (1916), Helen Khal (1923-2009), Etel Adnan (1925), Cici Sursock (1926-2015), Yvette Achkar (1928), Huguette Caland (1931), Laure Ghorayeb (1931), Juliana Séraphim (1934-2005), Nadia Saikali (1936) and Seta Manoukian (1945).
LEBANON MODERN! is made possible through the support of Bankmed, main partner of BEIRUT ART FAIR