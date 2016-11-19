BMC Racing Team Complete 2017 Roster with Miles Scotson

19 November 2016, Santa Rosa, California (USA)

BMC Racing Team today announced 2015 Australian U23 Road and Time Trial champion, Miles Scotson, as the final addition to the 2017 roster.

Scotson, 22, has forged his career on the track and was dual UCI Track World Championship in the Team Pursuit in 2014 and 2016, before racing as a stagiaire with Wanty - Groupe Gobert in the second half of the 2016 season.

"At BMC Racing Team we believe it is important to nurture the next generation of cycling talent and when you look at Miles Scotson's record on the track and road, it's clear that he is an excellent addition to our 2017 roster," General Manager Jim Ochowicz said.

"Miles in an excellent time trialist and this year won the individual time trial at the Olympia's Tour, before going on to win the bronze medal in the U23 time trial at the UCI World Road Championships in Doha. With the emphasis we place on our individual and team time trials it's exciting to add a young talent like Miles to our ranks."

Scotson is looking forward to joining BMC Racing Team, particularly with the team's Australian connection.

"My motivation to sign with BMC Racing Team is that it's always been a team I've admired. The team has a strong classics squad and and are two-time world TTT champions and both are areas I'd like to target as a professional so I think the team is a perfect fit for me. I'm hoping to adapt to professional racing in Europe as fast and possible and learn from the experienced riders in the team," Scotson explained.

It will be a family affair for the Scotson family with younger brother Callum, 20, set to race for BMC Development Team in 2017.

In keeping with BMC Racing Team policy no other details of the contract were released.